Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced its financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The results reflect a resilient performance that underscores the bank’s financial stability and ability to adapt to evolving economic conditions, recording a 31% year-on-year growth in core operating performance after neutralizing the impact of foreign exchange rates. This outcome reaffirms the bank’s commitment to delivering innovative banking solutions that meet client aspirations and reinforce its position as a trusted partner in achieving sustainable financial growth.

According to the financial statements, net loans and advances facilities reached EGP 153.4 billion by the end of March 2025, reflecting an 8% increase compared to December 2024. Customer deposits also increased to EGP 288.9 billion, marking a 12% increase over the past year. The bank’s total assets grew by 12% to EGP 461.9 billion by the end of March 2025, while total shareholders’ equity reached EGP 63.4 billion, up by 5%.

FABMISR reported a net interest income of EGP 7.3 billion in Q1 2025, a notable 20% growth compared to the same period in 2024, highlighting the bank’s strong financial standing and operational efficiency.

On the profitability front, FABMISR reported a net profit of EGP 3.9 billion by the end of March 2025, compared to EGP 9.9 billion in March 2024. The bank’s core operational performance showed a notable growth of 31% after neutralizing the impact of exchange rate, reaffirming the strength of its financial foundations and the sustainability of its long-term strategy.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Mohamed Abbas Fayed, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of FABMISR, expressed confidence in the bank’s positive trajectory, saying: "Our first-quarter results for 2025 reflect the strength of our business model and the thoughtful execution of our strategy, which centers on innovation and delivering real value to our clients. The bank has continued to achieve strong performance, driven by high operational efficiency and adaptability in responding to economic changes. This is reflected in the real growth of 31% in core operating results, after neutralizing the impact of foreign exchange rates. This growth not only reflects the strength of our financial performance, but also affirms our ability to continue delivering integrated banking solutions that meet the needs of both individuals and businesses, supporting their financial and investment goals.”

FABMISR continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Egypt’s economy through the financing of strategic projects and the expansion of financial inclusion. The bank remains committed to staying ahead of market trends and meeting customer needs through advanced digital solutions and long-term partnerships that drive inclusive growth and national development.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 72 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/