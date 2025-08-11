Arab Finance: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB Egypt) posted a 36.10% increase in consolidated net profits after tax attributable to the shareholders, reaching EGP 6.225 billion in the first half (H1) of 2025, the financial results showed.

The recorded earnings were higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 4.574 billion in H1 2024.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 7.43 at the end of June 2025 from EGP 7.74 a year earlier, while the income hiked to EGP 23.361 billion from EGP 15.819 billion.

As for the standalone business, the net profits climbed to EGP 6.037 billion in the first six months of 2025 from EGP 4.491 billion in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated total income jumped to EGP 22.993 billion from EGP 15.567 billion.

The board agreed to increase issued and paid-up capital from EGP 12 billion to EGP 15 billion. Hence, a total of EGP 3 billion will be distributed over 300 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share, with an issuance fee of EGP 0.10 per share.

The transaction will be implemented through a cash subscription by existing shareholders according to their holdings, with fractional shares allocated to small shareholders.