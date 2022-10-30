Cairo – FABMISR, one of the largest operating private banks in Egypt, is participating in Egypt Business Solutions Summit for SMEs themed: "The New Business Generation in Egypt (Innovating – Funding – Growing – Sustaining)". The Bank’s participation aims at empowering entrepreneurs and SME businessmen from various business sectors, as well as enhancing the investment climate in Egypt in line with Egypt's Vision 2030.

Egypt’s first ever Business Solutions summit is held under the auspices of H.E Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of Egypt, in the presence of 500 experts as well as entrepreneurs in the business community. The event is also attended by representatives for the government, banking and non-banking institutions, international financing bodies and donor agencies.

Mr. Hany Elshamy- MD & Head of Business Banking FABMISR, is participating in a session titled, "Available Projects' Financing Programs: Requirements and diversifications”, where he showcases the funding opportunities offered by the bank for projects in different sectors. He will also walk the attendees through the terms, conditions and requirements for obtaining financing.

FABMISR has announced its continuous support to the SMEs segment, through an optimistic plan to expand its SMEs assets portfolio during the next 3 years, especially for the small segment with sales turnover below EGP 50m, in line with the Central Bank of Egypt initiatives.

FABMISR participation in the summit comes within the framework of its strategy, which empowers projects of all sizes, SMEs on top. This special attention for SMEs reflects how vital they are to the business scene; since they globally constitute 90% of the business sector and are responsible for 40% of the GDP of emerging economies. SMEs are also the backbone of any successful economy, where FABMISR works to foster their journey and sustain stable growth to survive the ever-changing economic conditions.

About FABMISR

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 69 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit www.fabmisr.com.eg