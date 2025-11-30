Cairo – First Abu Dhabi Bank Misr (FABMISR), one of the largest banks operating in Egypt, announced its financial results for the nine months of 2025, delivering strong performance in its core business operations. The bank recorded an 8% growth in net profit after neutralizing the FX impact, reaching EGP 13.2 billion compared to the same period last year, reflecting high operational efficiency and the successful execution of its strategy to drive sustainable value from core operations.

According to the financial results, total assets increased by 14% to reach EGP 472.4 billion, while the net loans and advances grew by 24% to EGP 176.5 billion, underscoring the bank’s pivotal role in supporting economic growth and providing financing to key sectors. Customer confidence also remained strong, with customer deposits rising 20% to EGP 310.8 billion, reaffirming the bank’s ability to attract and retain deposits in a highly competitive banking environment.

On the profitability front, the bank reported a net profit of EGP 13.2 billion, an 8% increase after neutralizing the FX impact in the nine months of 2025. This was further reflected in shareholders’ equity, which grew by 19% to reach EGP 71.9 billion, reinforcing a robust capital base that supports the bank’s expansion plans. Additionally, the bank generated EGP 2.4 billion in net fee and commission income, a 25% increase compared to the same period last year, reflecting the success of its strategy to diversify revenue streams and enhance value-added services.

FABMISR’s strong performance during the first nine months of 2025 reinforces its position as a trusted financial partner, bringing together global banking expertise and deep local market insight. As part of its ongoing commitment to digital transformation and enhanced security standards, the bank recently obtained the PCI DSS certification, the globally recognized standard for safeguarding cardholder data, underscoring its dedication to providing secure digital banking services. In parallel, FABMISR has strengthened its strategic partnership with Hemaya to further advance its cybersecurity infrastructure and deploy enhanced protection solutions—ensuring resilient, secure, and future-ready banking experiences for all customers.

About FABMISR:

FABMISR, a subsidiary of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group (FAB), is one of the largest foreign banks operating in Egypt. FABMISR’s local network operates through 73 branches, where it provides leading banking products and services that cater to all customer segments; along with achieving the highest value for its stakeholders and employees. Moreover, the bank offers a personalized banking experience to meet the various expectations of its customers from large organizations, SMEs and consumers whilst utilizing its global experience to support stakeholders, entrepreneurs and the local economy.

FAB is one of the world’s largest and safest financial institutions with an international network spanning over five continents. The bank also offers global relationships, extensive experience, and financial strength to support local, regional, and international companies seeking to manage their businesses at home and abroad.

FAB is rated Aa3, AA- and AA- by Moody's, Standard & Poor's (S&P, and Fitch, respectively), making it the most robust aggregate rating of banks in the Middle East and North Africa region. FAB is also a regional leader in sustainability and is part of the MSCI ESG Leaders Index and FTSE4Good EM.

For more information on FABMISR, please visit https://www.fabmisr.com.eg/en/