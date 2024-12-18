The event was headed by FAAD’s partner in Dubai, Mr. Nitin Agarwal, whose pivotal contributions played a significant role in facilitating this expansion

New Delhi, December 18, 2024: FAAD Capital, a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund headquartered in Gurgaon announces the launch of its investor network in Dubai, marking the fund’s first international expansion. This milestone underscores FAAD’s commitment to supporting global collaboration and engaging with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and local investors to drive investments into Indian startups.

The inaugural Dubai edition of the FAAD Network Investor Meet was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, and participation from over 100 investors was seen, fostering enriching discussions and connections. The event was headed by FAAD’s partner, Mr. Nitin Agarwal, whose pivotal contributions played a significant role in facilitating this expansion. Nitin Agarwal’s extensive network in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, encompassing Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Doha, Qatar, and Riyadh, has been instrumental in enabling this strategic move.

The Dubai launch is part of FAAD Capital’s broader strategy to establish regional hubs both domestically and internationally. While the focus initially lies on conducting quarterly networking and investor meetups, plans are underway to establish a physical office in Dubai to deepen the fund’s presence in the GCC region. Looking ahead, FAAD has its sights set on Singapore as the next destination for expansion.

“Dubai is a natural choice for our first international presence,” said Karan Verma, Director, FAAD Network. “The city’s strategic location and its thriving ecosystem of investors make it an ideal hub for supporting cross-border investments. This launch is the first step in our journey to build a robust international network that connects Indian startups with global investors."

“Dubai is a significant milestone for us as we aim to expand our network internationally. The vibrant investment ecosystem of Dubai and its position as a global financial hub present immense opportunities for connecting Indian startups with international investors,” said Mr. Nitin Agarwal, Managing Partner at Gopinath Group of companies. “The city’s position as a global investment hub aligns perfectly with FAAD’s vision to connect Indian startups with investors across the world through this expansion, we aim to leverage cross-border investment opportunities that drive innovation, create value, and unlock growth for our portfolio companies.”

BluWheelz, a FAAD portfolio company specializing in sustainable urban mobility, was represented at the event with its founders Sanjiv Gupta, Jaspreet Dhingra, and Chanpreet Singh Sethi. Their presence and presentation captivated the audience, and their engagement at the event provided valuable insights into India’s growing EV ecosystem and highlighted the solutions they are bringing to the mobility sector.

About FAAD Capital

FAAD Capital is a SEBI-registered Category 1 Angel Fund with a corpus of $40 million. FAAD invests across diverse sectors and geographies, providing cheques ranging from $100k - $ 1 million from Pre-Seed to Series A. With a portfolio of over 120+ startups and more than ten successful exits, FAAD Capital is committed to fostering innovation and delivering outstanding returns to its investors. Based in Gurgaon, FAAD Capital has continued to make strategic investments in the startup ecosystem since 2019.