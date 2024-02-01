Cairo: Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, a leading importer to the world’s renowned brands in the automotive industry, proudly announces the grand opening of Ezz Elarab Star's new premises – home to Mercedes-Benz expansive 3S facility and Egypt’s first AMG performance center. “EZZ STAR” boasts a state-of-the-art showroom, service center, and spare parts outlet, displaying 15 Mercedes-Benz vehicles, and offering unmatched quality of service, which embodies the epitome of luxury and performance in Egypt.

The inauguration ceremony, attended by Mr. Gerd Bitterlich, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Egypt, Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab, Chairman of Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, Mr. Adham El Gazzar General Manager of Ezz Elarab Star, Mercedes-Benz Egypt Management, Ezz Elarab Management, and esteemed media representatives, offered an exclusive opportunity to witness the unveiling of this automotive masterpiece. Nestled strategically near Mall of Arabia, the Shooting Club, and 26th of July Corridor, “EZZ STAR” 3S facility sets a new standard in the automotive landscape, enhancing convenience for customers seeking the utmost in automotive services.

The newly inaugurated 3S facility “EZZ STAR”, is the first to be constructed on the innovative MAR20X model in Egypt, encompassing sales, service, and spare parts and heralding a transformative era in customer care. The showroom includes Egypt’s first AMG Performance center to showcase Mercedes-AMG range, where customers can dive into a world in which luxury and performance combine to become an adrenaline-filled experience. Customers can listen to the roar of the Mercedes-AMG engines, as the dedicated AMG experts take them through the thrilling and emotional experiences Mercedes-AMG models have to offer.

“EZZ STAR” introduces an innovative VIP waiting/consultation lounge, blending elements of ancient Egyptian history with modern comfort, in addition to adopting the latest devices and technologies for post-sale services, ensuring customers receive the highest quality support. After-sales service procedures are strictly designed under the supervision of Mercedes-Benz consultants, guaranteeing the highest standards of service.

One of its groundbreaking features is the integration of cutting-edge vehicle scanning technology”. This 360 scanner swiftly generates digital images of vehicles within seconds, streamlining the receiving process between service advisors and customers. Notably, Ezz Elarab Star's scanner is the sole unit in Egypt capable of reporting tire conditions. Additionally, an advanced inventory management system has been implemented, boosting efficiency by meticulously tracking stock items and monitoring changes, thereby elevating the overall customer experience.

Additionally, clients booking maintenance appointments are treated to a personalized experience from the moment they step into the building. A dedicated screen displays their name and car number, guiding them to their destination. This client-centric approach enhances the overall service experience, making each visit memorable.

“This will be another challenging yet exciting year for us, as we plan to introduce new cutting-edge models that are sure to impress our customers across many segments, including dream cars, Mercedes-AMG cars & fan favorite SUVs.” Said Mr. Gerd Bitterlich. “This new flagship facility is befitting for our high-end cars, where you can experience our recently launched fully electric range, featuring a unique ownership package including up to 10 years battery guarantee & service package.”

Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab, expressed his pride in this milestone, stating: “We are delighted to announce the grand opening of our state-of-the-art 3S facility “EZZ STAR”, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to Mercedes-Benz brand. The thriving market potential of Egypt has inspired us to further amplify our investments, and we are enthusiastic about the prospects that lie ahead.”

He added: “Our pride is magnified by the distinguished partnership we have forged with Mercedes-Benz, where we stand as one of their authorized dealers. This collaboration exemplifies our dedication to delivering premium automotive solutions and establishing new benchmarks in service excellence and customer satisfaction.”

Adham El Gazzar, stated: “The facility is a significant step forward for Ezz Elarab Star, which reflects a commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of the automotive service. “EZZ STAR” is not just a 3S facility; it's also a destination for enthusiasts seeking the pinnacle of automotive performance.”

It’s worth mentioning that Ezz Elarab inaugurated its first Mercedes-Benz “MAR2020” Showroom in Egypt back in 2020, in order to present a unique concept based on the implementation of a digital customer experience model. Ezz Elarab Star has increasingly adopted technology and data analytics to tailor and personalize both the buying and owning experiences by redefining the customer interface and providing an inspiring and unique customer journey.

About Ezz Elarab Automotive Group:

Ezz Elarab Automotive Group, with over 49 years of considerable automotive expertise and representing the world’s most renowned automotive premium brands in Egypt, is known for its dedication to providing full integrated mobility solutions backed with top-notch related services, retail finance, and insurance to its customers. With a strong commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Ezz Elarab Automotive Group continues to shape the industry's future by introducing world-class automotive brands to the Egyptian market.