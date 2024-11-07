With a construction cost exceeding SAR 1.1 billion, the iconic office development on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road begins excavation following design completion, aiming to drive business growth in the Kingdom

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Ezdihar Real Estate Development, announces the launch of Ezdihar Park, an iconic office and lifestyle project located on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road within the prestigious King Saud University district. With a construction cost of more than SAR 1.1 billion, this state-of-the-art office park development is set to redefine Riyadh’s commercial landscape, offering much-needed office space amid a period of record-high demand driven by Riyadh’s flourishing business climate.

Following the completion of the design phase, excavation work has now commenced, marking a significant step forward in the project’s development. The highly anticipated project will debut at Cityscape Global in Riyadh, inviting visitors to explore its offerings.

As Riyadh rises as a premier business hub in the Middle East, the unprecedented demand for high-quality office spaces is soaring. Ezdihar Park is strategically designed to address this demand, offering over 100,000 square meters (sqm) of leasable office space complemented by 70,000 sqm of landscaped surroundings across 23 architecturally distinct buildings. With the Regional Headquarters Program drawing global companies to Riyadh, Ezdihar Park answers to the critical need for office space in a market that experiences rapid influx of businesses and investors, increased rental rates and a scarcity of available space. Ezdihar Park provides a variety of premium, customizable office configurations including single buildings, full floors, and multi-building cluster- to meet the needs of diverse business tenants.

Positioned strategically near major destinations such as U Walk and the King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Ezdihar Park is at the very centre of Riyadh, with easy access to primary transit routes and metro lines. The development is set to become a key commercial hub, attracting local and international businesses that seek proximity to Riyadh’s government and business districts.

Commenting about the significance of this project, Mr. AbdulMohsen bin Fawaz AlHokair, CEO of Ezdihar Real Estate Development, said: “The launch of Ezdihar Park on Prince Turki Al Awwal Road strengthens our commitment to delivering world-class, commercial environments that elevate Riyadh’s standing as a global business hub. We’re confident that Ezdihar Park will meet the rising demand for premium office spaces designed to support sustainable operations, providing companies with a dynamic environment that enhances productivity, collaboration, and overall quality of life. The project not only represents an opportunity for growth, but also highlights its strategic importance in attracting international businesses and investors to Saudi Arabia. We look forward to seeing the positive impact on Riyadh’s economy and its expanding business landscape.”

Ezdihar Park’s design combines traditional Najdi and Salmani architectural with modern elements, creating an inspiring space with rooftop terraces, sky gardens, expansive lobbies, and high-tech amenities to serve both tenants and visitors. The project will also feature retail and F&B pavilions, including international restaurants, fitness centers, wellness spaces, green areas, and shaded walkways, ensuring a comprehensive lifestyle offering.

As a sustainable development, Ezdihar Park incorporates energy-efficient systems, solar panels, and locally sourced materials, reinforcing its commitment to environmental stewardship and positioning it as one of Riyadh’s greenest office developments. With over 3,000 underground parking spaces, EV charging stations, and racks for bikes and scooters, the park prioritizes walkability, connectivity, and a low environmental impact.

Ezdihar Park is set to redefine Riyadh’s office sector, providing an ecosystem that seamlessly integrates business with quality of life, meeting the needs of the next generation of local and international businesses.

About Ezdihar Real Estate Development:

Ezdihar, part of the Fawaz Alhokair Group, is reshaping the real estate landscape in Saudi Arabia with a commitment to enhancing the quality of urban life. Focused on creating distinctive, high-quality developments, Ezdihar contributes to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by delivering exceptional office, commercial and residential spaces across major cities. With a goal of achieving 1 million+ sqm of gross leasable area and delivering 10,000 residential units by 2030, Ezdihar prioritizes sustainable growth, innovative design, and excellence in every stage of development.

For more information, please visit www.Ezdihar.com