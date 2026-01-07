R.Evolution reveals the architectural concept for Eywa Way of Water, the second chapter in the Eywa Collection, the World’s First Regenerative Civilization Platform, and a bold evolution of luxury living in Dubai. Rising along the Dubai Water Canal, this luxury development is conceived as a holistic living ecosystem, where water, air, light, energy, and architecture come together to elevate the human experience.

Inspired by the intelligence, beauty and rhythm of the ocean, Eywa Way of Water transcends conventional real estate. Every element has been purposefully designed to support health, balance and longevity, positioning the project among the most wellness-driven, regenerative, and environmentally intelligent residential developments globally.

Shaped by Flow and Intention

Eywa Way of Water comprises of an exclusive collection of 65 private residences, each crafted with the precision of luxury design and the philosophy of conscious living. Purified air, structured living water, abundant natural light, and carefully considered spatial flow work in harmony to support health and vitality, emotional well-being, and restorative living.

Designed by Zane Tetere of OAD Architects, the building’s sculptural form draws from the fluid elegance of water. A façade of glazed sustainable ceramic panels and marine-inspired bas‑reliefs of stingrays, sea urchins, and organic forms - establishes a deep visual and symbolic connection to nature.

Inside, residences unfold as calm, light-filled sanctuaries. Flowing layouts mirror the movement of water, complemented by cascading terraces and private outdoor spaces overlooking the canal. EMF‑shielded bedrooms and grounded sockets promote deep, regenerative rest, seamlessly integrating ancient Vedic energy principles with contemporary architectural refinement.

Interiors are defined by natural, non-toxic materials, including Roman marble, multilayer beech and oak parquet, and finishes selected to enhance indoor air quality and sensory comfort. Advanced home automation and WiredScore Platinum connectivity enable effortless modern living, where technology quietly supports well-being.

A Sanctuary for Longevity and Renewal

A full level of the building is devoted to longevity, wellness, and rejuvenation, offering more than 45 curated experiences designed to restore balance across body, mind, and spirit.

Residents can access a holistic spa journey that encompasses 6 swimming pools, including a 25-meter infinity pool and an indoor pool, Himalayan salt, infrared and herbal saunas, cryotherapy, Ayurvedic and Japanese therapy suites, and a traditional hammam. Immersive spaces, including a 15‑metre high Crystal Sound Meditation Pyramid, a contemplative meditation labyrinth, and a 500‑metre Tiger Eye barefoot pathway, invite sensory recalibration and energetic alignment.

At the heart of the community, the Eywa Clubhouse serves as a hub of culture and connection, featuring a curated library of 2,500 volumes, private dining salons, a cinema and music terrace, and an intimate cigar lounge. Daily sound‑healing rituals, gong ceremonies, and candlelit gatherings establish a rhythm of conscious community living.

A New Global Benchmark

Eywa Way of Water sets a new benchmark for regenerative luxury. Each residence benefits from air purification with MERV14+ filtration and ionisation, and Sound Vibration Harmonised Living Water systems, ensuring exceptional purity throughout.

The project is on track to achieve LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification and has already received WiredScore Platinum pre-certification. Hydroponic micro‑farms cultivate thousands of plants using up to 90% less water, while advanced energy strategies reduce consumption by approximately 40%, demonstrating that true luxury is both intelligent and enduring.

Commenting on the unveiling of this next icon, Alex Zagrebelny, Chairman & CEO of R.Evolution, said: “Eywa Way of Water is not simply a building. It is a living ecosystem where architecture, energy, ritual, and nature work together to elevate life itself. This is the future of luxury real estate: regenerative, intentional, and deeply human.”

With a delivered portfolio exceeding €600 million GDV and a pioneering development pipeline, R.Evolution continues to shape the future of longevity-led, regenerative luxury living.

Continuing the Eywa Legacy

Eywa Way of Water follows the global success of Eywa Tree of Life, named World’s Best Property 2024 by the International Property Awards and has been recognised at the 2025–2026 Arabian, Dubai & Saudi Arabian Property & Hotel Awards, winning Apartment/Condominium Development – Dubai, Residential High‑Rise Development – Dubai, and Single Apartment/Condominium – Dubai.

About Eywa:

Eywa is a multi-platform ecosystem for designing human life, the World’s First Regenerative Civilization Platform, and a global luxury brand pioneered by R.Evolution under the vision of its founder and CEO, Alex Zagrebelny. Conceived as living ecosystems, Eywa developments integrate ancient wisdom with advanced technologies. From biophilia and neuroarchitecture to next‑generation wellness systems that support health, well-being, and longevity, Eywa is the most health-conscious and sustainable brand on earth.

About R.Evolution:

R.Evolution is a pioneering real estate developer with nearly thirty years of experience crafting wellness-driven, sustainable developments worldwide. With over 2.5 million sq ft delivered and a further 5 million sq ft in development, the company blends ancient knowledge with contemporary innovation to redefine urban living through regeneration, longevity, and human-centred design.

R.Evolution’s philosophy extends beyond buildings; it is a commitment to regeneration, energy efficiency, and community impact. By integrating sustainable materials, ancient wisdom, advanced technologies, and ecosystem-restoring practices, R.Evolution is redefining urban living for a healthier, more balanced future.

For more information visit www.eywa.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: emma@adlinkadvpr.com