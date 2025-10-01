The design of the new headquarters embraces Saudi heritage with a strong focus on sustainability, connectivity and advanced technological solutions

EY’s new headquarters is one of the largest among consulting firms in the region, three times the size of the previous office

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - In a strategic expansion move aimed at reinforcing its presence and facilitating its services for clients across all service lines, EY MENA has officially relocated their entire team in its regional headquarters in King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD) in Riyadh. The leadership team moved into the new offices earlier this year.

This step reflects EY MENA leadership’s strong belief in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s ambitious development journey under Vision 2030. The Kingdom focuses on growing its economy through investments in innovative solutions that align with global advancements while boosting international economic integration.

Earlier this year, H.E. Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, inaugurated the new regional headquarters, hosted by Janet Truncale, EY Global Chair and CEO, and Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO. The ceremony was attended by the entire EY Global Executive and regional leadership teams, underscoring the significance of this milestone for the company’s role in the region’s and the world’s economic landscape. EY continues to contribute to diverse sectors, such as finance, technology, strategy and consulting, supporting the Kingdom’s aspirations to reach its full potential and promoting cross-border integration while fostering a culture of innovation and creativity.

Three times larger than the company’s previous Riyadh location, the new office space spans two towers within KAFD, a dynamic economic hub in the heart of the Saudi capital. It includes 11 floors in the north tower for EY employees and three floors in the south tower dedicated to regional leadership, connected by a sky bridge. The headquarters accommodates 1,900 EY employees.

The EY offices were designed to reflect the essence of the communities they serve. The architecture draws inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s remarkable progress, incorporating design concepts inspired by the Kingdom’s rich historical heritage, cultural legacy and advanced urban development. The interiors express national pride by merging modern comfort with traditional touches, creating a unique daily experience for employees and clients alike.

Abdulaziz Al-Sowailim, EY MENA Chairman and CEO, commented:

“The first EY office in Saudi Arabia was established in 1967, and we are incredibly proud of the growth we have achieved since then, reflecting the Kingdom’s tremendous transformation, dynamism and resilience. Saudi Arabia’s unwavering commitment to building a thriving society that supports the prosperity and well-being of its people stands as a living testament to its visionary leadership. Our new regional headquarters at KAFD embodies our philosophy of collaboration and innovation not just for our employees and clients but also for the next generation of Saudi nationals. We are dedicated to empowering them to embark on distinguished careers and contribute to shaping a bright future for their nation with confidence and ambition.”

Sustainable design for a green future

The new headquarters have obtained an ‘A’ rating in energy efficiency, demonstrating EY’s deep commitment to sustainability. The company utilized sustainable building materials in line with global environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards, minimizing construction waste. The facility has implemented energy-efficient lighting systems, waste reduction programs and water flow meters to monitor daily impact and usage levels. As KAFD continues its development as a smart city and a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, the infrastructure will help reduce the district’s environmental footprint.

The headquarters’ strategic location also promotes sustainability through multiple transportation options. Employees and visitors can access the Riyadh Metro station at KAFD, featuring covered walkways for year-round use. The metro offers direct connectivity to the airport, enabling same-day business travel efficiency. Additionally, KAFD’s advanced smart parking systems streamline traffic flow and encourage collaborative work environments, by using latest technologies.

Cutting-edge technology

The new office leverages KAFD’s advanced digital infrastructure with smart office solutions for both physical and virtual user experiences. With the integration of AI technologies, immersive reality tools and a variety of smart displays and devices, employees and clients can innovate, collaborate and stay seamlessly connected with peers across the region and globally.

EY established its first regional office in 1923, becoming the first professional services firm to operate in the Middle East and North Africa. Today, its new Riyadh headquarters oversees 8,000 employees across 26 offices in 15 countries, reinforcing the company’s leadership in supporting growth, innovation and transformation across the region.

