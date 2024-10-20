Cairo – In line with its commitments to support Education in Egypt, and bridge the gap between industry and academia, ExxonMobil Egypt has entered into a strategic partnership with ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY (SUT)- POLYTECHNIC OF EGYPT, to promote the implementation of the Polytechnic model with the aim of enriching educational processes and fostering technological skills among Egyptian youth.

As part of this collaboration, ExxonMobil Egypt will be sponsoring an industrial engineering lab located at the university campus on Cairo Ismailia Desert Road, equipping it with state-of-the-art technologies and essential equipment. This commitment is a testament of ExxonMobil Egypt's dedication to bolstering technological education and nurturing future talents.

The primary objective of this initiative is to amplify hands-on learning opportunities, enabling students to apply academic theories in practical, real-world settings, thereby enhancing their skills and gaining deeper insights into industry demands. ExxonMobil Egypt is actively engaged in supporting education and community development in Egypt through continual investments in the educational sector.

Eng. Amr Abou Eita, Chairman and Managing Director of ExxonMobil Egypt, expressed pride in the partnership with Elsewedy University of Technology (SUT) – Polytechnic of Egypt, underscoring his belief in the university's mission to implement Polytechnic education in Egypt and equip Egyptian youth with the requisite skills for success in engineering and technology sectors. He emphasized the significance of bridging the professional gap in the local market and expressed anticipation for further collaboration to fortify Egypt's industrial sector, ultimately leading to more accomplishments that benefit both students and industry.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, Chairman of the board of trustees of Elsewedy EDTECH, extended his gratitude to ExxonMobil Egypt for its continuous support to education in Egypt and anticipated positive outcomes from the partnership in empowering youth and fostering community development. Elsewedy emphasized that partnering with a reputable company like ExxonMobil Egypt is a crucial stride in executing SUT’s ambitious strategy to provide students with practical experiences, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to society in the industrial domain.

SUT offers an educational model, with an emphasis on practical applications comprising 60% of the curriculum compared to 40% theoretical education. This is achieved through the integration of theoretical learning with practical training via professional programs conducted in collaboration with over 15 industry partners and international collaborators, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the existing workforce.

It’s worth mentioning that ExxonMobil Egypt undertakes various activities aimed at promoting ambitious entrepreneurial ventures, fostering entrepreneurship, supporting public and technical education, furthering community activities, and empowering women economically, all of which are aligned with Egypt Vision 2030.

About ExxonMobil Egypt:

ExxonMobil Egypt is a leading provider of high-quality lubricants and fuels and has a wide network of convenience retail shops and centers. ExxonMobil Egypt has around 400 service centers under “Mobil” brand, more than 240 service centers for Mobil 1 and Mobil Autocare, in addition to more than 45 “On the Run” and “Way to Go” branches. Supported by two lubricant blending manufacturers in Alexandria and the 10th of Ramadan, ExxonMobil Egypt offers a diversified range of industrial products, lubricant solutions, and services, in Egypt and more than 40 countries in Africa, the Middle East, Europe, America, and the Far East. Since 2019, ExxonMobil Egypt has resumed its interest and operations in exploration and drilling in Egypt and in the Eastern Mediterranean, by owning a franchise for gas exploration and drilling. ExxonMobil Egypt builds on a rich history that began about 120 years ago, starting with the registration of Vacuum Oil Company (Mobil) in 1902. ExxonMobil Egypt is committed to participating in many community initiatives related to education, development, and women, serving different sectors and groups in Egyptian society.

About SUT:

ELSEWEDY UNIVERSITY OF TECHNOLOGY “SUT”, the first Polytechnic University in Egypt that is offering a 4 year bachelor’s degree of Engineering Technology (B.Tech) in an integrated set of practical and theoretical learning that is in line with the market needs.

Pursuing the international polytechnic educational model of “SUT”- Polytechnic of Egypt shall provide students with practical skills, industry partnerships and employability advancement. Graduates have advanced job prospects as they are sought after by employers due to their practical skills and industry experience.

SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- provides education in more than 15 accredited programs that are developed in consultation with industry leaders. SUT- Polytechnic of Egypt- applies the practical education in laboratories, workshops, training and internships to the theoretical studies that allow graduates to immediately join the local and global labor force.

Through its collaboration with Indian Amity University Dubai branch, SUT -Polytechnic of Egypt- will be pioneering the Higher Education in Egypt with the leading Worldwide Indian model.