Dubai, UAE: Extent AE, a prominent leading corporate services firm in the UAE, proudly showcases the outstanding performance of business format in Dubai, underscoring the impressive economic growth across diverse sectors in the region. Dr. Ossama Alasmar, the Founder of Extent AE, conveyed his excitement, stating, "We are delighted to showcase the thriving business landscape in Dubai, which has been a compelling draw for international investors. Our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation has been instrumental in fuelling the success of numerous companies, and we are honored to be a driving force in Dubai's economic resurgence."

According to recent estimations, over 30,000 new companies were registered in Dubai during the first half of 2023, signalling the emirate's resilience and its attractiveness as a prominent business hub. The vibrant business community and the pro-business policies implemented by the government have significantly contributed to attracting global investors to the region, positioning Dubai as a prime destination for business expansion and investment prospects.

"We are committed in our mission to cultivate an environment that fosters entrepreneurship and propels economic growth. Our unwavering dedication is directed towards continuous support for businesses in their pursuit of prosperity and longevity in the dynamic Dubai market," added Dr. Alasmar.

Furthermore, recent figures from the first half of 2023 indicate a substantial increase of 25% in new company registrations in Dubai compared to the same period in the previous year. This clearly reflects Dubai's heightened prominence as a global business hotspot. In addition, the GDP growth rate for Dubai is projected to reach 4.2% by the end of 2023, signifying sustained economic expansion and bolstering investor confidence in the emirate's market.

The expansion of Extent in Dubai marks a significant milestone in the company's growth strategy. "Dubai is a hub for business innovation and entrepreneurship. Our expansion here is a testament to our commitment to being at the forefront of business excellence," added Dr. Ossama Alasmar, CEO.

As Dubai solidifies its position as a global business powerhouse, Extent AE remains deeply committed to empowering businesses and facilitating their success within the emirate's evolving economic landscape. With a focus on excellence and client satisfaction, Extent AE has been instrumental in guiding local and international clients toward achieving their business objectives.

A dedicated website, https://www.extent.ae/, serves as a valuable resource providing comprehensive insights into Extent AE's services, including business setup and advisory assistance, offering essential information for businesses aiming to establish or expand their presence in Dubai.

About Extent AE:

Extent AE is a premier business setup and advisory firm based in the UAE, providing comprehensive solutions to local and international clients. With a focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, Extent AE delivers tailored services to support businesses across various industries in establishing and expanding their presence in the dynamic market of Dubai.

Extent offers a range of services including business setup, legal and compliance consulting, financial advisory, and tailored corporate management solutions. These services are designed to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster business growth.

