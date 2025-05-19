Riyadh: Extend The Ad Network, a leading Saudi group specializing in integrated marketing and strategic communications, has announced the formation of its new Board of Directors to lead the group into a new phase of expansion, innovation, and creative leadership. The move aims to enhance the company’s competitiveness, boost its readiness for rapid market shifts, and drive innovation in line with the needs of local and regional markets.

The newly appointed Board comprises seasoned leaders with expertise spanning media, regulation, finance, technology, and organizational transformation. It is chaired by Mr. Bandar Mohammed Al-Asiri, with members including Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Al-Enezi, Mr. Adnan Abdullah Al-Khalaf, Mr. Hisham Hassan Atiyah, and Eng. Sami Fahad Al-Rasheed.

The Board convened for its inaugural meeting at the company’s headquarters in Riyadh, where it approved a set of key governance initiatives, including the launch of a Nomination & Remuneration Committee and an Audit Committee, foundational steps toward more agile and transparent decision-making.

This institutional milestone strengthens Extend The Ad Network’s strategic footprint in the marketing, communications, and advertising space across the Middle East and North Africa. The company continues to invest in data-driven marketing solutions that harness creative talent and advanced technology to build stronger brand engagement.

The Board of Directors includes:

Mr. Bandar Mohammed Asiri – Chairman of the Board

Mr. Asiri is a seasoned leader in business, governance, and media. He served on the media team for Saudi Vision 2030, was a member of the Shura Council, and chaired the General Commission for Audiovisual Media, Arabsat, and the Media ٌRating Company. He also served on the Board of the General Entertainment Authority.

Previously, he held leadership roles at AL-KHALEEJIAH Advertising & Public Relations Company and Almarai. Today, he is Co-Founder and General Manager of Suhail International, and Co-Founder of Mal Media Group and Najla Foods. His institutional and entrepreneurial experience will strategically steer "Extend" in line with the Kingdom’s national development goals.

Ahmed Mohammed Alanazi – Board Member

A pioneer in fintech and digital transformation, Mr. Alanazi has led groundbreaking initiatives, including the public launch of Barq wallet and the successful development of STCPay. As CEO of AlBuraq Financial Company and a board member of the Insurance Authority and eFinance Investment Group, he brings financial acumen and a digital-first mindset that will bolster Extend’s innovation strategy and tech-enabled service offerings.

Adnan Abdullah Al-Khalaf – Board Member

With extensive experience across sectors such as retail, telecommunications, sports, and tourism, Mr. Al-Khalaf is a seasoned executive recognized for driving transformation in large organizations. He serves on the boards of the Riyadh Chamber, Al-Saif Agencies, L’azurde Jewelry, and Trophy Commercial, and leads the Quality of Life Office for Administrative Consulting. His strategic versatility and operational insight will help scale Extend’s integrated solutions across industries.

Hisham Hassan Attia – Board Member

A financial strategist with deep roots in the media and human capital sectors, Mr. Attia is the CFO and board member of Al Holoul Al Mutakamela Holding Company. With a career spanning corporate finance roles at Saudi Research and Media Group, Arthur Andersen, and Ernst & Young, his expertise will strengthen Extend’s financial governance and support sustainable growth initiatives.

Eng. Sami Fahd Al-Rashid – Board Member

As a co-founder of Extend and a visionary in marketing and strategic growth, Mr. Al-Rashid brings a legacy of leadership and brand building. His 10 years of experience as Extend’s CEO and his involvement in national-level committees, such as the Riyadh Chamber’s Advertising and Publicity Committee, underscore his deep industry knowledge. His return to the board signals continuity and creative evolution at Extend.

About Extend The Ad Network:

Extend The Ad Network is a Saudi-based firm offering end-to-end marketing and communications services, combining digital capabilities with creative strategy. Its portfolio spans media planning, brand identity, influencer marketing, public relations, content production, and AI-powered solutions. The company is committed to leading through innovation, integration, and measurable impact.