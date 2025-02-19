Incubator programme seeks bold solutions to social and environmental challenges

Young entrepreneurs to submit innovative ideas to secure funding, strategic support

Intensive training engages and empowers youth and reaffirms UAE as innovation hub

DUBAI – Expo City Dubai Foundation has launched the Changemakers Academy – an innovation and entrepreneurship incubator for young innovators that will incentivise creative problem-solving and unearth bold solutions to social and environmental challenges relevant to the UAE.

With an open call for applications from final-year students and fresh graduates of UAE-based universities, the intensive, multi-stage programme supports the UAE Year of Community by inspiring and equipping the next generation to act and channelling their creativity and passion into developing real-world solutions.

The Changemakers Academy offers a structured incubation journey with rigorous training and practical support, with the final selected projects receiving grants of up to AED 50,000, mentorship, investor introductions and help with business setup, including licence, visa and a workspace at Expo City Dubai. The programme represents an exceptional opportunity for ambitious young entrepreneurs to transform their ideas into commercially viable businesses.

Yousuf Caires, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Foundation, said: “Our innovation programmes throughout Expo 2020 Dubai and COP28 have demonstrated the tremendous potential of UAE youth, which Expo City stands ready to champion as a hub for pioneers and groundbreaking solutions. The Changemakers Academy aims to incentivise the best young minds to come up with solutions to challenges that are particularly pertinent to the UAE, to nurture and develop these ideas into marketable, successful businesses and drive positive, tangible change in the community.”

Priority areas were chosen in consultation with Dubai’s Community Development Authority (CDA), and include opportunities to improve traffic congestion, mental wellbeing and work-life balance, as well as environmental responsibility and better inclusion for people of determination and the elderly.

Students must submit their applications by end-March, after which selected projects will be invited to a ‘bootcamp’ to help refine their ideas. Shortlisted projects will advance to the Accelerated Incubation Programme where they will participate in AI-based design-thinking training covering ideation, prototyping, digital skills and certification. The concluding pitching sessions and final selection will take place in June 2025.

The Changemakers Academy takes forward the previous Expo Live University Innovation Programme, which received more than 1,000 applications from 40-plus universities across the UAE and supported 58 student teams. It is part of the Expo City Dubai Foundation, a non-profit organisation launched in June 2024 to bridge the gap between people, ideas and resources, driving innovation and collaboration to deliver positive social, economic and environmental change.

Already home to future-focused entities such as Emirates Group’s ebdaa innovation hub and the Expo City Urban Lab – a city-wide testbed dedicated to piloting urban development technologies – Expo City is a haven for pioneers, entrepreneurs and innovators who believe in its mission to create a better future for people and planet, supporting sectors driving the delivery of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33).

About Expo City Dubai

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – the lynchpin between Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

twitter.com/ExpoCityDubai

facebook.com/ExpoCityDubai

instagram.com/ExpoCityDubai

youtube.com/c/ExpoCityDubai

linkedin.com/company/expocitydubai/

tiktok.com/@expocitydubai