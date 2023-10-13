DUBAI: Master developer Expo City Dubai has unveiled its latest real estate units in Expo Valley – the Yasmina Villas – building on the success of Shamsa Townhouses, the second phase of which was announced last month after the first release sold out.

Launching with a limited number of properties, Yasmina features spacious and private four- and five-bed semi-detached homes priced from AED 6.1 million with an average plot area of around 4,000 square feet. These elegant structures are thoughtfully designed across three levels, with the added bonus of a delightful roof terrace.

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development and Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “The success of the Shamsa Townhouse development has cleared demonstrated that Expo Valley, and Expo City Dubai, is an attractive proposition within Dubai’s buoyant real estate market, and launching the spacious, high-quality Yasmina Villas is the next step on our journey to grow our city and redefine urban living.

“We believe in creating not just homes but holistic experiences, where residents thrive in a fully integrated green community, where they embrace sustainable living and their natural surroundings while enjoying a vibrant, elegant and interconnected lifestyle.”

Expo Valley's serene community offers a fusion of nature and modern living, where the boundaries between indoor and outdoor spaces blur and homeowners are treated to the tranquility of nature and the convenience of contemporary living, all in one harmonious setting.

The first development in UAE to feature 60 per cent green areas within a community, Expo Valley residents will have direct access to a nature reserve, lake and wadi, where the sights and sounds of local wildlife will become an integral part of daily life. They will also relish convenient access to three community clubhouses, with cycling tracks, walking trails, play areas, recreational facilities, charming cafés and farm-to-table dining all at the doorstep.

More details can be found at www.expocitydubai.com, with potential buyers invited to visit the Expo City Sales Centre or call 800 EXPO CITY to register their interest.