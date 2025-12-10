Dubai – Expo City Dubai Authority and Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa, and Türkiye (MENAT) region, have teamed up to enhance the banking facilities available to Expo City’s diverse business community, boosting operational efficiency and enabling businesses to launch, scale and thrive.

The partnership, formalised with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding by Najeeb Al Ali, Executive Director, Expo City Dubai Authority and Hamad Zayed, Group Head of Business Banking at Emirates NBD, is a significant step in realising Expo City Dubai’s vision as a globally competitive, forward-thinking business hub.

Helping ensure smooth, efficient banking setup and enhance ease of doing business for Expo City Dubai licence holders, Emirates NBD will offer tailored financial solutions designed to support local and international growth, integrated into a convenient digital framework.

Expo City is collaborating with multiple financial institutions to facilitate easier bank account setup for clients and ensure all client needs are met.

About Expo City Dubai:

Expo City Dubai, the legacy city of Expo 2020 Dubai, is an innovation-driven, people-centric community rooted in the belief that collaboration can propel sustainable progress. Its prime location and world-class connectivity place it at the centre of Dubai’s future – connecting Dubai Exhibition Centre, Al Maktoum International Airport and Jebel Ali Port – forming one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and a key driver of Dubai’s Economic Agenda (D33)

• A world-class free zone, it is home to a thriving business community that supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

• Expo City Dubai is home to the UAE’s first Green Innovation District, a landmark initiative driving sustainable industrial growth – seamlessly uniting economic opportunity, environmental responsibility and social progress

• Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

• An incubator for innovation, it serves as a testbed for sustainable solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

• Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings, with more than 30 indoor and outdoor venues attracting globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

• Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

About Emirates NBD:

Emirates NBD (DFM: Emirates NBD) is a leading banking group in the MENAT (Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye) region with a presence in 13 countries, serving over 9 million active customers. As of 30th September 2025, total assets were AED 1.139 trillion, (equivalent to approx. USD 310.1 billion). The Group has operations in the UAE, Egypt, India, Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Austria, Germany, Russia and Bahrain and representative offices in China and Indonesia with a total of 797 branches and 4,526 ATMs / SDMs. Emirates NBD is the leading financial services brand in the UAE with a Brand value of USD 4.54 billion.

Emirates NBD Group serves its customers (individuals, businesses, governments, and institutions) and helps them realise their financial objectives through a range of banking products and services including retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, Islamic banking, investment banking, private banking, asset management, global markets and treasury, and brokerage operations. The Group is a key participant in the global digital banking industry with 97% of all financial transactions and requests conducted outside of its branches. The Group also operates Liv, the lifestyle digital bank by Emirates NBD, with close to half a million users, it continues to be the fastest-growing bank in the region.

Emirates NBD contributes to the construction of a sustainable future as an active participant and supporter of the UAE’s main development and sustainability initiatives, including financial wellness and the inclusion of people of determination. Emirates NBD is committed to supporting the UAE’s Year of Sustainability as Principal Banking Partner of COP28 and an early supporter to the Dubai Can sustainability initiative, a city-wide initiative aimed to reduce use of single-use plastic bottled water.