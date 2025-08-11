Dubai: A beacon of imagination returns to the heart of Dubai this November as Expo City Dubai and the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) join forces to present the second edition of Dhai Dubai, the first Emirati-led light art exhibition, which will take place from 12 to 18 November at the iconic Al Wasl Plaza.

A celebration of light, legacy, and limitless creativity, Dhai Dubai reimagines the traditional exhibition as a dynamic cultural movement. As a flagship initiative of Expo City Dubai, it provides a pioneering platform for Emirati artists to showcase their heritage through bold, contemporary art. This year’s edition invites the community and international guests to discover how tradition continues to shape and inspire modern art in Dubai.

This landmark partnership between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture reflects a shared vision, one that honours the past while boldly shaping the future. Together, both institutions reaffirm their commitment to empowering artists, nurturing the creative economy, and positioning the emirate as a global capital for the arts.

Following the great success of its inaugural edition in 2024, Dhai Dubai 2025 returns with seven brand-new commissions by a stellar constellation of Emirati artists across three generations, including Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid AlBanna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri, and Hessa Alghandi. Each light sculpture serves as a luminous portal into the evolving language of light exploring its spiritual, emotional, and artistic resonance within Emirati culture.

This year, Dhai Dubai expands its creative constellation with powerful series of artist talks and public dialogues hosted at House of Arts, Expo City Dubai’s newest cultural venue dedicated to regional art and expression. More than just a space, House of Arts is a vibrant home for creation and connection, uniting artists and dreamers from across the Arabian Gulf through bold programming and forward-thinking support systems which will be announced in October 2025.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enrich the city’s creative scene, stating: “Dhai Dubai, through its varied experiences and interactive programming, reflects the depth of our partnership with Expo City Dubai. It also highlights our ongoing efforts to boost cultural tourism and support the cultural and creative industries by encouraging artists to present works that embody the values and spirit of the emirate.”

She added: “This exhibition marks an important moment on our annual calendar, advancing the Public Art Strategy and fostering dialogue between artists and different communities. It invites visitors to explore the role of art in connecting people, discover the creatives shaping our public spaces, and experience how the city’s diversity is brought to life through innovative installations. In doing so, Dhai Dubai demonstrates the forward-thinking approach of Emirati talent, whose work keeps pace with global trends in contemporary art.”

Amna Abulhoul, Co-Curator of Dhai Dubai and Executive Creative Director of Entertainment and Experiences at Expo City Dubai, said: “This partnership is a celebration of shared purpose, a deep-rooted belief in the power of culture to elevate, connect, and transform. Dhai Dubai is the spirit of Dubai made visible: a place where past and future interwind together in brilliance, where art becomes a bridge, and where artistic dreams are given space and light to grow. Having the support of Dubai Culture is both a privilege and a powerful affirmation of our collective commitment to the creative community. It reinforces our mission to empower artists, preserve our stories, and ensure that platforms like Dhai Dubai continue to thrive and inspire. Through the voices and visions of our artists, we are not only illuminating Emirati identity but also offering the world a window into the soul of a nation.”

The second edition of Dhai Dubai, co-curated with Anthony Bastic, CEO and Creative Director of AGB Creative, runs from 12th to 18th November 2025 at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai. For more information, please visit www.dhaidubai.com.

About Dhai Dubai:

Dhai Dubai light art exhibition is a celebration of light, art, and culture that takes place at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai, in strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. The exhibition presents an immersive and enriching experience that celebrates the spirit and culture of Dubai and the UAE. Through a diverse array of talks and workshops, Dhai Dubai provides a deeper understanding of the artistry and cultural significance behind each artwork. This dual focus offers a holistic showcase of Emirati artistic talent whilst creating an unforgettable experience for visitors from around the world.

About Expo City Dubai

An inclusive innovation-driven, people-centric city of the future and one of five hubs on the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, Expo City Dubai is committed to maximising its positive social, environmental and economic impact

Designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living, its roadmap to achieving net zero by 2050 and its broader decarbonisation targets raise the bar on responsible urban development

Its ecosystem supports cross-sector collaboration and provides a springboard for businesses of all sizes to scale and grow, enhancing Dubai’s position as a global centre of trade and reinforcing the UAE’s development and diversification ambitions

Its residential communities redefine urban living, exemplifying best practice in innovative, environment-friendly design with a focus on wellbeing and happiness

An incubator for innovation, it is a testbed for solutions and a platform for groundbreaking ideas that benefit both people and the planet

Packed with educational, cultural and entertainment offerings and a go-to destination for globally significant events, it celebrates human creativity and ingenuity and inspires future generations

The legacy of Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai connects businesses, government, organisations, educational institutions, residents and visitors, working together to drive progress and create a better, more equitable, more sustainable future for all

For media enquiries, please contact press.office@expocitydubai.ae

About Dubai Culture & Arts Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is committed to enriching Dubai’s cultural scene based on the UAE’s heritage, and is building bridges of constructive dialogue between various cultures to enhance Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Dubai Culture is keen on reviving and preserving the emirate's historical heritage and developing the regulatory frameworks for the cultural and creative sector in line with its strategic roadmap 2020 – 2025.

The Authority also seeks to empower the enablers that support talent and stimulate active public participation by investing in the various assets under its remit, including the management of five heritage sites, five museums, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, 17 archaeological sites and nine Dubai Public Library branches, all of which help contribute to creating an economic system that invigorates the cultural and creative industries. The Authority also offers 8 services and 26 sub-services.

For more information, please visit the Authority's website www.dubaiculture.gov.ae