Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS) has announced its bustling events calendar for the final quarter of 2025, featuring an exciting lineup of 17 exhibitions and flagship local, regional, and international events to be hosted at its main venue in Sharjah and affiliate centres in Khorfakkan and Al Dhaid.

This represents a 70 percent year-on-year growth from the 10 events organised during the corresponding period of 2024. The upcoming events are expected to attract strong participation from major companies, along with a large number of exhibitors and visitors from across the region and beyond, solidifying Sharjah's position as a premier regional and global hub for exhibitions and conferences.

The Q4 2025 event calendar will commence on 10 September 2025 with the two-day International Government Communication Forum, followed by an event organised by the Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services from September 15 to 18, which will highlight the emirate’s efforts in supporting and empowering people with disabilities within society.

Expo Centre Sharjah is also set to host the 56th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show, the largest and most influential gold and jewellery trade event in the UAE and the region. Organised with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the exhibition will take place from September 24 to 28, 2025. It will gather over 500 local and international exhibitors, representing 21 countries from around the world, in addition to 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers, and industry professionals.

In October, the Centre’s agenda features a series of specialised exhibitions, most notably the 3rd Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition. Running from October 3 to 12 this year, the exhibition brings together around 100 exhibitors and more than 500 major local and international fragrance brands, in addition to a cohort of young Emirati entrepreneurs engaged in the perfume industry.

Also on the agenda is the International Education Show, which is scheduled to take place from October 8 to 11. The previous edition of the show was hailed as a resounding success, with over 25,000 visitors, including students and parents, and participation of more than 125 renowned universities and academic institutions representing over 20 countries.

Expo Centre Sharjah’s Q4 2025 event calendar features an impressive lineup of events making their debuts in Sharjah, including the Middle East Cosmetics Show taking place from October 8 to 12. The exhibition brings together beauty professionals and industry leaders from across the Middle East and beyond, serving as a platform for launching new products and showcasing the latest trends and innovations in the beauty and cosmetics industry. Exhibitors include top global makeup brands, skincare companies, and beauty equipment manufacturers.

Expo Sharjah is set to host the Evolve Future Mobility Show from October 15 to 18, with the participation of over 100 global brands and 50 speakers. This world-class event features a conference programme of 20 sessions covering latest trends and prospects shaping the future of the electric vehicle industry and sustainable transportation. The event will be followed by the Gulf Coatings Show, scheduled from October 20 to 22.

In November, Expo Centre Sharjah will host the Sharjah International Book Fair from November 5 to 16, to be followed by the Show Dental Sharjah 2025 from November 23 to 25. For shopping enthusiasts, the Big Shopper Sale will run from November 27 to December 7, followed by the Tile and Bath International Show from December 9 to 11. The season will then conclude with the Winter Clearance Sale from December 18 to 28.

H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Chairman of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that Centre’s robust lineup of events for the final quarter of 2025 reaffirms Sharjah’s strategic commitment to advancing the exhibitions industry as a vital pillar of economic growth.

He noted that the diversity of events demonstrates the Sharjah Chamber’s strategy to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading destination for exhibitions and conferences, while driving sustained growth to this sector through a series of specialised exhibitions addressing diverse economic domains.

For his part, H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, affirmed that the Centre is steadily reinforcing its position as a premier hub for exhibitions and conferences in the region. He pointed to the sector’s remarkable growth in recent years, underscoring the confidence of global and local stakeholders in Sharjah’s competitive business and exhibition ecosystem.

He further indicated that the next phase will witness strategic initiatives to attract new international events and broaden the Centre’s network of partnerships with regional and global institutions, thereby supporting the emirate’s vision of promoting the knowledge economy and driving growth in industries linked to the exhibition sector.

Both Expo Al Dhaid and Expo Khorfakkan are set to provide residents and visitors of Sharjah’s central and eastern regions with a distinguished portfolio of events. Expo Al Dhaid will host a new edition of the Al Asayl Exhibition, dedicated to equestrian and falconry enthusiasts, featuring services and equipment for horses, camels, and falcons.

It will also stage the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, catering to the growing demand for outdoor and lifestyle activities, in addition to a variety of retail, cultural, and social events that enhance the visitor experience. The programme includes the Al Dhaid Honey Festival, which showcases a wide selection of premium honey varieties.

Meanwhile, Expo Khorfakkan will host a number of key exhibitions in the fourth quarter of 2025, including the Perfume Expo and the Eastern Bride Show, further reinforcing its role as a vibrant hub for specialised trade shows.

