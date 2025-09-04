​​​​​Sharjah: Expo Centre Sharjah represented by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah and member of the World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisory Council, took part in the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Middle East Summit 2025, hosted for the first time in Bahrain.

The summit brought together a distinguished group of leaders, innovators, and decision-makers in the conference and exhibition industry, alongside more than 100 regional and international experts and specialists from across the Middle East and beyond.

Al Midfa commenced his engagement at the ICCA Middle East Summit with a series of business meetings with senior officials and stakeholders.

In a meeting with Dr. Senthil Gopinath, Chief Executive Officer of ICCA, Al Midfa discussed priorities for developing the international business events sector and highlighted the artificial intelligence’s role in advancing the global meetings and events industry.

Both sides underscored the importance of fostering stronger collaboration among global exhibition centers and establishing strategic partnerships to deliver specialised and sector-focused trade fairs that drive growth across key economic sectors.

Al Midfa also met with H.E. Sara Ahmed Buhiji, CEO of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) and Chairperson of Exhibition World Bahrain. The discussions focused on prospects for future cooperation and the exchange of knowledge and expertise, with an emphasis on aligning strategies to attract large-scale conferences and exhibitions.

Both leaders highlighted the need to invest in advanced infrastructure that underpins this vital sector, thereby strengthening the region’s positioning and competitiveness within the global business events industry.

Al Midfa affirmed that Expo Center Sharjah’s participation in the ICCA Middle East Summit 2025 reflects its commitment to supporting the growth of the regional meetings and exhibitions industry.

He emphasised the Centre’s continuous efforts to promote innovation and regional collaboration to deliver world-class events, leverage global best practices, and enhance infrastructure.

Al Midfa pointed to the integration of smart technologies and AI into the exhibition sector as a pivotal enabler for the industry’s development, enhancing operational efficiency, delivering data-driven insights, and creating superior value for stakeholders through optimised visitor and exhibitor experience.

