Muscat: Oman Business Forum in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion (MoCIIP) will hold the first session of the 2024 Tejarah Talks season “Explore. Dream. Discover” at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC), 7:30pm Tuesday, 27 February. Delving into business, investment and employment opportunities in the tourism sector, the popular discussion forum will also explore trends such as astro, frontier and ecotourism, the influence of AI, multi-generational travel and much more.

Tejarah Talks is sponsored by Jindal Shadeed, Nortal, Apex TransGulf Manufacturing and MHD and supported by OCEC, JW Marriott and Oman FM. Expert panellists for this edition of Tejarah Talks are His Excellency Azzan Al Busaidi, Undersecretary, Tourism, Ministry of Heritage & Tourism; Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director, Visit Oman; and Eng. Said Al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer, OCEC. The evening’s discussions will be moderated by Jamal Al Asmi, Executive Producer, RealityCG.

“As Oman’s tourism figures for 2023 set new benchmarks and with a raft of new accommodation options and attractions recently launched – Oman Botanic Gardens and the Khasab Zipline amongst them - the first Tejarah Talks of 2024 looks to be particularly exciting and sure to be of interest to tourism professionals and those aspiring to join the industry, entrepreneurs and investors. And given the fact that travel is such an important part of life today, we have designed the evening to also appeal to the general public, offering insights into trends shaping vacations at home and abroad in the years ahead,” explained Maymuna Al Adawi, MoCIIP Director, Public Private Partnerships and Tejarah Talks organizer.

Speaking ahead of the event, Shabib Al Maamari MD, Visit Oman and a regular Tejarah Talks panellist noted: “While the audience is certain to be fascinated by the general sector developments that are up for discussion, I am sure the biggest takeaways will be the insights they gain into Oman’s own travel and tourism industry, the areas being prioritized, the markets that we are growing in, how tourism is attracting significant investment and opening up not simply job opportunities but pathways to quality, rewarding careers.”

Concluding, Al Adawi said: “Whether you are looking to explore a business or career opportunity in tourism, dreaming about holiday possibilities or hoping to discover what the future of travels holds, we encourage you to join us 7:30pm Tuesday 27 February and look forward to seeing you at OCEC.”

-Ends-

About Tejarah Talks

Tejarah Talks is conducted in English, open to everyone and always free-of-charge. Each session is followed by the opportunity for informal networking and conversation. To reserve your seat, please email: tt@tejarah.gov.om For those unable to attend in person, a report and podcast are issued post-event.

For Tejarah Talks media enquiries please contact:

Ms. Badriya Al Amri

Oman Business Forum Office

Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion

PO Box 550

Muscat, 100

Sultanate of Oman

tt@tejarah.gov.om