Dodge HEMI® V8 celebrates its 70-year legacy with bold strokes and unique activations for fans

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dodge, the icon of power and performance, has signaled for a final celebration of the V8 HEMI®, allowing for true automotive enthusiasts to experience the legendary engines in the Challenger and Charger models in the Middle East, while they still can. Embracing this bold legacy, the V8 HEMI® promises to bid an unforgettable farewell to the roaring era of the engine.

Now 70 years young, the V8 HEMI® will leave behind a powerful mark, as Dodge draws a final farewell to the engine that has been so well known and loved for its raw power and unapologetic roar.

Bold and Loud: Unmistakable Visuals on Digital, Social and OOH across the region

Look out for the visual spectacles unleashed across the skyline with larger-than-life billboards showcasing the iconic V8 engines. These billboards, designed to capture the very essence of the V8, will serve as a testament to its unparalleled legacy. Social media platforms will come alive with interactive and eye-catching posts, capturing moments, igniting conversations and celebrating the remarkable journey of the V8 engine with #MyHemiStory.

#MyHemiStory

Showcase your passionate journey with the #MyHemiStory Challenge and share the stories that revolve around the beloved HEMI engines. Craft a 30-45 second selfie-video that encapsulates your HEMI escapades - whether it's reliving your first encounter with the HEMI, reminiscing about unforgettable moments, or celebrating the bonds formed around this iconic engine. Simply grab your smartphone, record your masterpiece, and share it on Instagram. Don't forget to tag @DodgeMiddleEast and use the hashtag #MyHemiStory to stand a chance to have your story featured on Dodge Middle East's Instagram stories and immortalised on the website. Plus, by joining this celebration, you'll connect with fellow HEMI enthusiasts from around the globe and be part of the HEMI community's epic journey.

Stuart Laurie, Head of Chrysler, Dodge & Ram Trucks at Stellantis Middle East said: "The Last Call campaign is not just a goodbye; it's a celebration of the remarkable journey we've had with the V8 engine. Dodge has always been about pushing boundaries, and this decision to retire the legendary HEMI marks a new chapter in our pursuit of innovation and sustainability."

The Last Call campaign is set to ignite passion and nostalgia, inviting everyone to bid farewell to the V8 engine in style. Follow the hashtag #MyHemiStory for updates and to be a part of the journey as Dodge shifts gears into a new era of automotive excellence.

Visit the official website to book a test drive for the Charger Hellcat Widebody and Charger R/T, or check out any of the available V8 models for the Charger or Challenger Hellcat Widebody, Charger or Challenger Hellcat Redeye Widebody, Charger or Challenger R/T.