Gen-AI features and price tracking capability to launch along with new brand campaign

DUBAI— Expedia® today launched a web experience to the United Arab Emirates market, with a Gen-AI enabled app coming later this month. Expedia Group made the announcement from the Arabian Travel Market while celebrating a booming $25B+* travel and tourism industry in the region. The UAE is leading in travel and tourism sector growth, with Dubai becoming one of the top global destinations for travelers in recent years**.The global travel brand Expedia, which currently operates in over 30 markets, will offer worldwide flights and access to hundreds and thousands of lodging options globally so citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates can book the best staycations in the country and most memorable vacations globally.

“Visionary leadership, a strategic long-term plan, a business-friendly environment and a vibrant multicultural society are driving the remarkable growth in the UAE, across multiple industries including travel and tourism. Expedia Group is an innovative technology company as much as it is a travel company, and we want to grow with the UAE and with the region. We want to grow together,” explains Rehan A. Asad, vice president of global markets at Expedia Group.“We’re excited and committed to serving UAE citizens and residents and offer them the comfort, convenience and confidence that they have a trusted partner for their family and friends to travel together. We want to provide the best product, all in one place.”

Expedia is at the forefront of technology innovation in the global travel industry, and its UAE app-offering, coming later this month, will host features that help travelers overcome barriers to travel. Expedia was the first travel company to integrate ChatGPT into its app, offering a convenient source of travel inspiration. This feature will be available in the UAE to help travelers seamlessly plan and make more of their trips, along with Expedia’s Price Tracking*** tool for account holders. The tool shows price history and price predictions on future flights, as available, and offers alerts when prices change, so travelers can find the best price, save time and book with confidence. UAE citizens and residents who create an Expedia account can also enjoy access to Member Prices, with savings worth 10% or more on over 100,000 properties. As Expedia ramps up its efforts in the UAE, the brand has also kicked off a new brand campaign, aligned to its global “Made to Travel” brand platform - we are all made to travel, and Expedia is made to help you do it.

The campaign kicks off with three new digital creative spots, which go live today. The content will be published across YouTube and paid social channels, with further marketing channels, including Out of Home activating later this year. The films titled “Chaos”, “Home” and “Birthday” each focus on a barrier to travel, show how Expedia can help overcome that and spotlight the emotional benefit of taking that trip and heading out to see the world.

To find out more about Expedia’s plan in the UAE, visit the Expedia stand (TT3010) at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai from May 6 – 8, 2024.

*Quoted from Phocuswright Middle East Travel Market Report 2021 - 2025 here

**Based on travel searches made on Expedia UK and Expedia UAE POSa, which both show an increase of 80% from 2022 versus 2023

About Price Tracking

Price history

Past prices shown were the lowest-priced flight per day based on searches by travelers and Expedia.com for your specific search criteria and filters on Expedia.com. Prices are per person and include taxes and fees.

Price predictions

Predicted prices shown are what we expect will be the lowest priced flight per day until takeoff for your specific search criteria and filters on Expedia.ae based on analysis of the price history. Our algorithm takes into account factors such as booking window, day of week of departure, number of airlines flying that route, and whether it is a domestic or international route. Price predictions are not a guarantee. The average price is the average value of the past, current, and predicted prices shown on the graph. Prices are per person and include taxes and fees. Price predictions are available on select routes.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world’s leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place, ensuring they are getting the most out of every trip they take, and above all else, feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.ae to plan your journey with us.

© 2024 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Expedia Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Expedia, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Follow Expedia on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.