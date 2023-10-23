DUBAI: Reputation House, one of the world’s leading online reputation management companies based in the USA, today revealed that they firm has received AED600 million ($163 million) worth of potential buyers out of 457 visitors to their booth. 35 companies set up exclusive meetings with Reputation House and discussed collaborations. The martch firm confirmed that four companies have pledged to move forward with the partnerships.

With 10 years in the market, Reputation House has helped establish a strong online reputation for more than 1000 international corporations including governments, private entities, non-profits, and individuals. Reputation House is known for its expertise in enhancing and safeguarding online reputation, developing AI software to monitor, analyze and timely respond to mentions on the Internet, such as Reputation House App for large-scale online data analysis and My Reputation App for small businesses and personal use.

On the sidelines of the show, a panel titled Creating Dynamic Social Content at Marketing Mania where the Reputation House spokesperson was a panelist, discussed how one can create impactful content that resonates with brands and create an impact on the audience.

Mr. Nikita Prokhorov, Executive Director of Reputation House, said: “We are relatively new in the UAE. And we are impressed to see the visitors turn up and the impact of the show. New partnerships at the show boosted our confidence for our expansion in the UAE and wider MENA region. We thank new partners who trusted in our solutions and move forward for collaborations. We thank the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Gitex Global who provided an excellent platform to demonstrate our unique services for both government corporations and private entities. At the panel discussions, we learned a lot from UAE experts and shared our US and Hong Kong experiences. The show created a lasting impression on us. Based on our success at the show, we plan to come up in a bigger way with more specialised services next year.”

Expand North Start and Marketing Mania in collaboration with Gitex Global, are the largest and specialised startup investors and marketing trade show in the MENA region which gathered international, regional and local companies and experts. The organisers of the show said more than 1800 startups exhibited, while more than 1000 visitors from across 65 countries attended the show.

Reputation House, based in the USA, is one of the world’s leading online reputation management agencies with offices in the UAE, Hong Kong, Moldova, and the USA. The agency specializes in detecting issues and fixing online performance: Search Engine Reputation Management (SERM), online mentions monitoring, online reputation analytics, lead generation, deleting information from websites and search engines, and evaluating digital engagement and coverage.