Dubai, UAE: With the Middle East's digital economy rapidly expanding, Exotel, a leading AI transformation partner for customer engagement in emerging markets, has strengthened its presence in the region, marking a significant new growth phase in the Middle East with the launch of the all-new Ameyo by Exotel.

This platform integrates AI-powered customer engagement with Saudi Arabia’s first local CX cloud. This strategic further solidifying Exotel’s commitment to driving digital transformation across the region.

“This expansion is a significant milestone for Exotel’s global geo-strategy as we leverage our extensive experience across emerging markets to support Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-Founder & CEO of Exotel.

“By introducing our all-new local cloud for CX and AI solutions to Saudi Arabia, we aim to empower enterprises with advanced, locally tailored technologies designed to drive operational excellence and customer-centric innovation.” Ganesan added.

“Exotel Engage X 2024, Exotel’s premier global flagship event, is making its debut in Riyadh after successful editions in Bengaluru and Gurugram. This event marks the introduction of the all-new Ameyo by Exotel, featuring advanced AI and local cloud solutions designed to revolutionize customer engagement.

“Alongside this, our local telephony integration provides a strong communication infra layer for Contact centre softwares and AI for communication to work seamlessly, enabling unified customer experience across customer journey from marketing to sales to support.” Ganesan concluded.

“The launch of Saudi Arabia’s first local CX cloud is a game-changer for the region’s customer engagement landscape,” noted Sachin Bhatia, Co-Founder and CGO of Exotel.

“By integrating GenAI-powered solutions with robust cloud infrastructure, we are not just meeting the immediate needs of businesses but also laying the foundation for a future where personalized, intelligent interactions are the norm.” He added.

Exotel, known locally as Ameyo, leverages its eight-year success in the Middle East, with a robust portfolio of local customers, to introduce AI-driven solutions that enhance customer experiences for enterprises across Saudi Arabia.

Key highlights

Introduction of Saudi Arabia’s First Local CX Cloud: Powered by Oracle and complemented by Mobily-supported telephony solutions, this local cloud infrastructure ensures compliance with SAMA’s data residency regulations, offering businesses a secure and scalable environment for customer engagement.

AI-Powered Customer Engagement Platform: The all-new Ameyo by Exotel integrates advanced AI technologies to unify customer journeys across sales, support, and service channels, driving operational efficiency and customer-centric innovation.

Alignment with Vision 2030: Exotel’s expansion is closely aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, emphasizing digital transformation and AI-driven growth, with an aim to contribute significantly to the Kingdom’s goal of AI adding over $135 billion to the economy by 2030.

-Ends-

About Exotel:

Exotel, a trailblazer in AI-driven customer engagement and experience, recently expanded its capabilities by acquiring Ameyo, a leading contact center software provider, and Cogno, a top conversational AI company. This strategic acquisition enhances our robust platform, combining CCaaS, Conversational AI, and CPaaS solutions into a unified, advanced system for superior customer interactions. With over eight years of success in emerging markets, Exotel's integrated approach delivers cutting-edge, compliant communication tools and exceptional experiences across industries, now further strengthened by our new local cloud infrastructure.

For more information, please visit: https://exotel.com