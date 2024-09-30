Exness, one of the world’s largest multi-asset brokers, announced a significant expansion of its Exness Team Pro program, adding two influential traders from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With this strategic move, Exness is taking a significant step towards strengthening its global trading community where ideas and knowledge are freely shared, empowering individuals to make informed decisions in the markets.

Exness Team Pro is more than just a group of traders; it is a platform for collaboration, education, and empowerment. Exness believes that fostering a global community of traders can enhance the financial literacy of active and potential traders across all key regions. By sharing their unique stories, strategies, and analyses, the new members will inspire traders from all walks of life to navigate the financial markets confidently.

The members’ diverse backgrounds and trading styles reflect the vibrant tapestry of the global trading community and the limitless possibilities that lie ahead. The new Exness Team Pro members for MENA are:

An influential figure in the local trading community, Salim boasts a massive following due to his expertise in price action, harmonic patterns, and candlestick analysis. Mohammed Albadi - With a large following across several platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and deep knowledge of technical and fundamental analysis, he is a trusted voice in the MENA trading scene.

Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer, expressed, “We are excited to welcome these trading powerhouses as our new Exness Team Pro members. By joining forces with these exceptional traders, we reinforce our commitment to empowering the trading community in our key regions. Their local influence and passion for trading will play a crucial role in inspiring and supporting traders across the globe."

Exness is a global broker that was founded in 2008 with the mission to reshape the online trading industry. Since the beginning, the goal has been to create the ultimate trading experience through large-scale investment in technology and infrastructure. Their fresh approach resonated with traders worldwide, growing Exness into the most prominent retail broker in the sector by trading volume and active clients.