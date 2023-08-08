MIDDLE EAST - Multi-asset broker Exness announces the launch of its new program - Exness Team Pro. The program will strengthen Exness’ local and global presence by leveraging the influence of a team of international trading professionals, all with a large following and established voice within their respective communities.

The current members of Exness Team Pro are: Nicolas Palacios, with 135K followers on Instagram, Momen Medhat who has 118K subscribers on YouTube, Mohsin with 267K subscribers on YouTube, Dennis Okari with 399K followers on Twitter and Kojo Forex with 156K subscribers on YouTube.

This team of professional traders will act as Exness brand ambassadors, playing a key role in crafting valuable storytelling and content around the broker’s products, value proposition, differentiation, and credibility. They will share their success stories, testimonials, and experiences as traders, becoming an authentic voice for Exness and extending its reach to relevant audiences.

“Exness Team Pro is truly impressive, comprising a group of carefully chosen, highly skilled and dedicated professionals. And I’m so happy to be one of them. Working with Exness, a global multi-asset broker that stands out for its best-in-class services, is an honor and privilege. With its user-friendly platform, lightning-fast execution, and wide range of trading instruments, it caters to both beginners and seasoned traders alike. And Exness’ transparent and reliable approach to handling funds in the deposit and withdrawal process seems to instil trust and confidence in them”, said Momen Medhat, the program’s influencer from the MENA region.

“After months of interviews and meetings with key traders across the globe, we are proud to introduce our very own Exness Team Pro. The talented individuals in Team Pro are the face and voice of our brand and our trading community, and a great example of collaboration across the entire Exness ecosystem. Stay tuned to learn about strategies and experiences, from some of the world’s top traders”, Alfonso Cardalda, Exness Chief Marketing Officer commented.

Exness is a global multi-asset broker which uses a unique combination of technology and ethics to create a favorable market for traders and raise the industry benchmark. Exness’ ethos and vision revolve around the concept of offering its clients a frictionless trading experience, by bringing to life the financial markets in the way they should be experienced. Exness’ identity and commitment to the two worlds of technology and ethics, as well as its loyal client base which counts over 500,000 active traders are key drivers of the global brand. Today, Exness records over $3 trillion in monthly trading volume and has set its focus on a strategic expansion to new corners of the world.