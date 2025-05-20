Abu Dhabi, UAE – Exeed Industries, a leading industrial group in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Partanna Oasis, a subsidiary of Partanna, a global innovator in sustainable building materials. The MoU initiates a collaboration aimed at introducing carbon-negative cement technologies in the UAE.

The MoU emphasises a joint intention to assess and plan for the establishment of facilities in Abu Dhabi to locally produce Partanna’s next-generation cement alternatives. Both parties will strategize for the establishment of a brine conversion facility, a tolling facility, and a cement production plant, enabling the commercialization of Partanna’s products in the UAE.

Partanna’s carbon negative building materials, made without traditional Portland cement, not only eliminate carbon emissions but actively remove CO₂ from the atmosphere, offering a pioneering approach to sustainable construction. Traditional Portland cement is responsible for 9% of global CO₂ emissions.

As part of this collaboration, both parties will work together on certification processes, performance testing, and alignment within regulatory frameworks. The scope also includes evaluating applications across the UAE’s construction sector, with integration into Exeed’s precast and concrete operations.

“We are excited to join forces with Partanna to champion green innovation in construction,” said Mohammad Alameer, Group CEO at Exeed Industries. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our sustainability objectives and the UAE’s industrial decarbonization goals.”

“This is an important milestone in our mission to scale global access to climate-positive construction materials,” added Rick Fox, CEO of Partanna. “The UAE is a strategic market and global leader in sustainable construction, and Exeed’s deep industrial expertise makes them a match winning partner.”

The MoU reinforces both companies’ commitment to innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation.

About Exeed

A subsidiary of National Holding and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Exeed Industries is a leading diversified manufacturing conglomerate playing a pivotal role in industrial manufacturing and directly contributing to the economic development of the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Presently, Exeed’s operations encompasses six state-of-the-art manufacturing entities strategically positioned in the UAE and Jordan, all of which bring premium solutions to local and international markets. Each specializes in unique areas of expertise spanning key industrial sectors, including the building materials and construction industry, engineering, synthetic materials, and consumer goods. Each of these entities is a leader in its respective specialty.

As pioneers in the industry, Exeed is relentlessly focused on expanding into strategic, future-proof sectors that diversify the manufacturing landscape in the UAE and the MENA region.

Exeed’s commitment to innovation and engineering excellence drives them to utilize cutting-edge technologies, collaborating with talented teams across a huge network of factories.

About Partanna

Partanna Global is an advanced materials company revolutionizing the construction industry through its development of sustainable building materials. Co-founded by NBA champion Rick Fox, Partanna emerged in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in The Bahamas with a core mission to change the way the world builds.

Partanna has developed a sustainable alternative to Portland cement that eliminates the need for the energy-intensive clinkering process. This innovative solution permanently removes CO₂ from the atmosphere, making it carbon negative and environmentally beneficial – unlike traditional Portland cement which accounts for 9% of global CO₂ emissions.

Partanna's vision extends beyond cement. The company is committed to discovering new advanced materials that delink development from pollution. By leveraging emerging technologies, Partanna aims to remove 1 billion tons of CO₂ by 2050.

The company has a global presence with subsidiaries in The Bahamas, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. A further subsidiary, Partanna Ocean, protects coastal communities and heals our oceans through various applications of Partanna’s binder technology.

Media contact:

fashi@exeed.ae

Matt.palutikof@partanna.com

Further information:

www.exeed.ae

www.partanna.com