The state-of-the-art showroom integrates innovations and services designed to enhance automotive customer experiences in the Northern Emirates.

UAE: EXEED, the premium automotive brand exclusively represented by Al Ghurair Motors, proudly announces the opening of its first showroom in Ras Al Khaimah (RAK). This milestone reinforces EXEED’s commitment to delivering premium driving experiences across the UAE. The RAK showroom marks brand’s fourth showroom in the UAE, complementing its successful operations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Strategically located in Ras Al Khaimah’s automotive district on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in Saqr Bin Mohammed City, the latest showroom opening is driven by the growing demand for premium SUVs in the Northern Emirates. EXEED continues to redefine premium mobility with its sophisticated and technologically advanced vehicles, further strengthening its market presence since its UAE launch in 2023.

The grand opening was commemorated by EXEED stakeholders and representatives, including Ricky Mullins, Head of Business Development at Al Ghurair Motors, along with esteemed guests from the automotive industry on 25th February 2025.

The EXEED showroom integrates contemporary designs and cutting-edge technology to provide a seamless customer journey. Visitors can explore EXEED’s prestigious model lineup, including the stylish TXL, the sophisticated VX, the fashion-forward LX, and the sleek RX, each engineered to meet the expectations of the UAE’s discerning drivers.

Commenting on the launch, Oscar Rivoli, CEO of Al Ghurair Motors, stated: “Our Ras Al Khaimah showroom marks a major milestone for EXEED as we expand our reach and bring premium driving experiences to customers from across the country. Ras Al Khaimah represents a key market, and this expansion is a testament to the increasing demand for premium vehicles in the UAE. At EXEED, we are committed to offering a seamless blend of quality, performance, technology, and innovation that elevates driver journeys in the UAE.”

EXEED by Al Ghurair’s presence in Ras Al Khaimah aligns with its vision of growth, combining premium vehicles with exceptional service to become a dominant force in the UAE’s automotive sector.

Drivers in RAK and the Northern Emirates are invited to visit the new Ras Al Khaimah showroom on Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street in Saqr Bin Mohammed City, to explore, test drive, and experience the next level of automotive excellence. Customers across the UAE can also visit EXEED showrooms in Dubai at Gold & Diamond Park and Al Ittihad Road – Al Khabaisi, as well as Corniche Street – Al Khalidiyah in Abu Dhabi. For more information, contact the EXEED team at 600 540045 or via the website: www.exeed-uae.com.

About EXEED:

EXEED is a new premium brand that combines the centuries-old traditions of European automotive culture with the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies that China is known for today.

Designers and engineers from established premium European automobile manufacturers, take part in the development of EXEED cars, and the production itself is carried out at the facilities of an enterprise created by the Chinese company.

With a wealth of experience and technical expertise, the European partners ensure identical manufacturing processes and the highest level of quality control across all of its manufacturing sites, including the EXEED vehicle plant in China.

EXEED also cooperates with world-famous automotive component suppliers in the field of component manufacturing, including Fortune 500 companies such as Intel, Bosch, Magna, etc.

For more information, please visit: www.exeed-uae.com or contact at 600 540045.

