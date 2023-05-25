JOHANNESBURG – ExecuJet MRO Services has been appointed by Embraer as its authorised service centre (ASC) for business jets in Africa. The decision represents an expansion of the aircraft manufacturer’s service network in the region.

“We are pleased to partner with ExecuJet for supporting our customers in Africa. The region has a great potential to grow and Embraer Services & Support is prepared to work closely with ExecuJet to offer the best services for our clients”, says Frank Stevens, Vice President Embraer MRO Services – Global, Embraer Services & Support.

ExecuJet based at South Africa’s Lanseria International Airport near Johannesburg has been operating in Africa for more than 30 years and is the leading business aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) organisation in the region.

Vince Goncalves, Regional Vice President Africa at ExecuJet MRO Services, says: “We have been supporting Embraer business jets for many years and have a long and trusted relationship with the aircraft manufacturer.”

ExecuJet is already locally and internationally certified to do line and heavy maintenance on Embraer Legacy 600 and 650 business jets.

“I think we were chosen to be the authorised service centre, because of our good customer reputation and our international footprint. Our other facilities, such as the Middle East and Australia, are already Embraer-approved.,” says Goncalves.

“Local customers now have enhanced support in-region and we have the backing of Embraer allowing us, for example, to do warranty work.”

Goncalves says under the new agreement with Embraer, ExecuJet MRO Services Africa is expanding its Embraer MRO capability to include the Phenom 100 and 300 series aircraft, Embraer’s entry-level and light jet family.

“Customers within the region and those flying into Africa from elsewhere can expect their aircraft to be well-supported by our improved capabilities and professional trained technicians,” says Goncalves.

ExecuJet MRO Services Africa has invested in more tooling to support the Embraer product and has already inducted qualified engineers to support the growing demand of the Embraer Phenom 300 series in Africa.

-Ends-

About ExecuJet MRO Services

ExecuJet MRO Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Dassault Aviation, has world-class MRO facilities in Africa, Asia, Australasia, Europe and the Middle East; where major repair and refurbishment activities are conducted. All MRO operations performed within the global ExecuJet MRO Services network comply with the world’s most stringent regulatory and safety requirements.

Specialising in airframe, avionics and engine maintenance; aircraft engineers are trained and certified on a wide range of aircraft, including Dassault, Bombardier, Embraer, Gulfstream, Hawker, and various others.

Further information: www.execujet-mro.com

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing after-sales service and support to customers.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting more than 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the main manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service centers and parts distribution, among other activities, in the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.