Dubai, United Arab Emirates: An exclusive club for supercar owners has been launched in the UAE by Dubai-based automotive consultancy, Pole Position Group.



P1 Supercar Life is aimed at the most selective supercar enthusiast who wants a higher level of exclusivity and comfort in the company of like-minded individuals.



Members of the club will have access to a custom-made automotive and motorsports destination that will open next year, in addition to a calendar of luxurious events including circuit racing and VIP tours.



“P1 Supercar Life has been established to create the pinnacle of active ownership for discerning supercar owners,” said Ryan Trutch, Managing Director of Pole Position Group.



“The club’s ethos is built around the art of driving, and the unique experiences that only a genuine supercar can bring to its owners. Our members will be discerning owners of genuine supercars who are eager to discover how they were meant to be experienced."



“They not only want to drive the finest supercars, but have opportunities to meet and network with contemporaries who value true automotive luxury and excellence. We’re using strict criteria to ensure membership is offered only to those enthusiasts who share our philosophy.”



Initially set up for the UAE, the club is expected to expand across the GCC region over the next few years.



P1 Supercar Life members receive exclusive access to a year-round series of prestigious events, beginning with four private track days at Dubai Autodrome and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.



The club’s dedication to delivering driving thrills will be highlighted by a range of not-to-be-missed bespoke events, including airport runway tests and dramatic hill climbs.



The events calendar also includes seven organised road drives, and as an escape from the UAE’s summer heat, P1 Supercar Life offers members a range of VIP tours through some of Europe’s most scenic routes taking in the French and Italian Alps.



From next year, P1 Supercar Life members will have exclusive access to hospitality facilities at the Yas Marina Formula 1 weekend, and will also offer its members exclusive hospitality opportunities to the best F1 race weekends worldwide.



The club is also in the final stages of designing and locating a Supercar Hub in Dubai, a brand new facility with an automotive-themed design that will be a celebration of the supercar, and to motorsport’s heritage.

-Ends-