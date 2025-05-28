Cairo – dubizzle (formerly OLX), Egypt’s top online classifieds platform in Egypt and the MENA region, has announced a strategic partnership with Paymob, the leading financial services enabler in the MENA. By leveraging Paymob’s advanced infrastructure and secure technology, this exclusive collaboration aims to streamline and empower digital payment capabilities across dubizzle's platform.

This comes as part of dubizzle’s ambitious vision to enhance its digital services and continuously elevate the user experience by offering flexible and secure payment solutions. These solutions aim to improve the platform’s efficiency and keep pace with the rapid advancements in financial technology, aligning with the evolving needs of both the Egyptian and regional markets.

dubizzle users will also be able to access instant digital payment options when purchasing featured ads, accelerating processes, and increasing efficiency for individuals, business owners, and commercial partners alike. The partnership was signed by Rayane Imad, Head of Advertising & Strategic Partnerships at dubizzle Egypt, and Gillan Shaaban, CCO at Paymob.

The newly integrated e-payment service will also offer exclusive benefits tailored to merchants and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including customized financial solutions and promotions such as; card payments, Buy Now Pay Later plans and payment links, that enhances their digital presence. These tools are designed to streamline operations and provide advanced payment technologies that enable effective promotion of their products and services on dubizzle, ultimately boosting their market competitiveness.

This partnership reflects dubizzle’s vision as a customer centric platform, creating convenience and value for its users which positions dubizzle as a leading digital classifieds platform by offering forward-looking, world-class services. It reflects the company’s support to Egypt and the region’s shift towards a fully digital economy. This collaboration aligns with Dubizzle’s approach of partnering with technology-driven players, in line with its vision to deliver innovative and efficient solutions that address local market needs and meet user expectations.

About dubizzle Egypt (formerly OLX):

dubizzle Egypt is the country’s top online classifieds platform, offering innovative solutions for buying and selling across various sectors, including properties, automotives, jobs, electronics, furniture, and services. Available via mobile app and web, the platform delivers an integrated, user-friendly experience powered by advanced tools. Trusted by leading companies in Egypt, dubizzle provides detailed performance analytics and premium customer support. The platform attracts over 17 million visits per month.