Dubai:- LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty, a record-breaking real estate company, has recently launched the exclusive SO/ Uptown Dubai Residences. The residences offer a unique opportunity for investors and business owners, with the ability to secure a complimentary Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) business license.

Valued at AED 60,000, the licence will enable investors to access DMCC’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and a wide range of services by UAE's largest commodities trade and enterprise free zone. Valid for one year, the licence offers access to one coworking unit within the Uptown Business Centre, boasting world class facilities for the first year, and one two-year residence visa alongside an Emirates ID and medical fitness test.

“So/ Uptown Tower has all the ingredients to become one of the most sought-after places to ‘work and play’. It combines three key elements that make Dubai appealing to all of us in one convenient location: a top-notch office space, a luxurious five-star hotel, and branded residences situated on the upper floors, offering stunning 360-degree views from a height of 340 meters above the ground. Those who appreciate excellence and a sophisticated lifestyle will truly grasp the significance of having a home designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, renowned for their iconic tower designs such as the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the Central Park Tower in New York.” Said Seran Gheorghe, Managing Director – Public Developments at LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty.

DMCC’s SO/ Uptown Dubai is the first SO/ project to open in the Middle East. An iconic addition to Dubai's Skyline, the tower is styled to mimic the brilliance of diamonds and effortlessly enhance the flow of natural light within the structure with its fully glazed façade, and high ceilings. Considered an architectural marvel in its own right, the tower rises 340 meters, spans 81 storeys, and offers unobstructed views of the Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf.

The tower features a 188 key five-star luxury hotel, over 46,000 sqm of Grade A office space, and 227 signature branded residences, not to mention a host of additional amenities, including delicious restaurants, exclusive shops, and a variety of leisure outlets.

Starting from AED 1.7 million, the 227 ultra-exclusive residences are part of the vibrant SO/ brand by Ennismore, a joint venture with Accor. Residents will experience a remarkable standard of living surrounded by five-star amenities such as a residents’ lounge, a private cinema, a gym, an indoor swimming pool, a round-the-clock residence concierge, as well as eligibility for Diamond membership, the highest published tier of Accor Hotels’ loyalty programme “Live Limitless” conferring VVIP status at the global level.

For more informtion, please visit: https://www.luxhabitat.ae/developments/dubai/so-uptown-residences/

About LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Dubai, LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty focuses on residential and commercial luxury sales and leasing, luxury property management, institutional investments, and luxury project developments in the UAE and beyond. LUXHABITAT Sotheby’s International Realty is the biggest and strongest marketing and selling platform for luxury real estate in Dubai, making us the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in the market today. We are focused on sourcing the best quality properties in premium residential areas such as Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, and MBR City as well as the best apartments and penthouses in upscale buildings such as Four Seasons Residences Jumeirah, Mr. C Residences, Index Tower, W Residences, One Palm, The Address Residences, and One&Only private homes among others.

For more information, visit its award-winning website at www.luxhabitat.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae