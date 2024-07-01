U by Emaar expands to Bahrain with Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain.



Members can earn and redeem Upoints at these new properties with exclusive benefits ranging from room upgrades to late check-out, dining discounts, and spa savings.



Four membership tiers - Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - offer increasing privileges.

Dubai, UAE – U by Emaar, Emaar Properties’ prestigious loyalty programme, proudly announces its expansion to Bahrain, introducing two exquisite beachfront properties to its esteemed members. With the inclusion of Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain, U by Emaar members can now indulge in unparalleled luxury and lifestyle experiences while earning and redeeming Upoints, the programme's currency.

Address Beach Resort Bahrain, a beachfront hotel with direct shopping access at Marassi Galleria Mall, sets a new standard for luxury stays in Bahrain. Meanwhile, Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain marks the debut of the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand in the kingdom, offering a chic and contemporary beach resort retreat.

As part of U by Emaar, members are treated to an array of exclusive benefits and rewards at Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain. These perks include room upgrades, late check-out, dining discounts, spa savings, and exclusive members-only experiences. Moreover, members earn Upoints for every stay and spend at the hotels, which can be redeemed for complimentary nights, dining experiences, and spa treatments across all participating venues in the region.

U by Emaar offers four tiers of membership - Black, Silver, Gold, and Platinum - each unlocking a higher level of privileges and perks for its members. This tiered system ensures that every member enjoys a tailored and rewarding experience that aligns with their lifestyle preferences.

Mark Kirby, Head of Emaar Hospitality Group, expressed his enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, "We are delighted to expand U by Emaar to Bahrain, one of our key markets in the region. We welcome our members to experience two exceptional hotels that reflect our commitment to excellence and innovation. U by Emaar is designed to reward our loyal guests with unmatched benefits and rewards that enhance their lifestyle and well-being. We look forward to welcoming our members to Address Beach Resort Bahrain and Vida Beach Resort Marassi-Al-Bahrain, offering them memorable and rewarding stays."

U by Emaar is free to join and open to anyone over the age of 18. Members can enrol online at www.ubyemaar.com or at any participating hotel or outlet.

For more information, visit www.ubyemaar.com.