DUBAI – Expo City Dubai welcomed its first visitors on Thursday with guests enjoying an early look at two of its popular attractions ahead of the official opening on 1 October.

Fans of Expo 2020 Dubai – the first ever World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia marked the start of Expo City Dubai’s journey by visiting Alif – The Mobility Pavilion and Terra The Sustainability Pavilion.

Peruvian-Canadians Chris and Patricia Diaz, who were the first visitors to Alif, spent a month in the UAE during Expo 2020 Dubai, but didn’t manage to experience all the pavilions and attractions. They were delighted to be back.

Patricia said: “Alif is one of the pavilions we were unable to visit because it was so busy.”

Chris said: “We heard great things about Alif and were captivated by the outside, so we knew that the inside had to be wonderful too. It’s a really insightful experience and a great way to remind us of the huge efforts made by the human race – and how the UAE has participated in all of this – as well as of the special times we are living in. I think it gave us a good opportunity to see that there is a lot more to come in the future.”

Filipino family Virgilo, Majin and June Pearl Hicasio, were the first to arrive at Terra. Virgilo, a Dubai resident, was excited to bring his wife and daughter to Terra as part of their Dubai vacation.

Virgilo said: “I was able to visit most of the pavilions during Expo 2020 Dubai – around 190 of them – but this is the first time for my family so we are very happy to be here.”

Terra – a world-class example of sustainable best practice in action – inspires visitors to revaluate their relationship with the environment with an immersive journey through ocean and forest. Alif transports inquisitive explorers through time and across new horizons to discover how mobility has driven human progress throughout history and enabled our ever-growing desire to break new frontiers.

Alif and Terra are open daily from 1000 to 1800, with tickets costing AED 50 per person per pavilion (free for children aged 12 and under and People of Determination). Tickets can be purchased at www.expocitydubai.com and at ticket offices at Expo City Dubai.

