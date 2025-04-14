Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Exalogic, a global provider of enterprise AI and digital transformation solutions, is all set to unveil the future of enterprise AI at SAP NOW AI Tour taking place on 15 April 2025 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

This highly anticipated event brings together industry pioneers, digital decision-makers, and innovators to explore the technologies shaping the future of enterprise. As one of the key sponsors, Exalogic will showcase its latest advancements in AI, including the unveiling of its groundbreaking agentic AI systems - intelligent agents capable of autonomous decision-making and task execution across a range of business functions and industries.

Visitors to the Exalogic experience zone will have the opportunity to engage directly with the company’s senior architects, AI experts, and transformation strategists. The booth will demonstrate how Exalogic is enabling enterprises to move beyond automation—introducing systems that learn, adapt, and act independently to optimize business operations and enhance customer experience.

Exalogic will also spotlight its deep integration with SAP Joule, the generative AI assistant embedded across SAP’s ecosystem, showcasing how businesses can benefit from real-time, contextual insights to make faster and more informed decisions. With solutions that extend across real estate, logistics, sustainability, and smart infrastructure, Exalogic is helping organizations future-proof their operations in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Speaking about the UAE’s leadership in technology, Sasoon Sadique, Chief Growth Officer at Exalogic, shared:

“The UAE continues to lead the region in adopting cutting-edge technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and digitization. Its bold national vision and proactive innovation strategies have created a thriving ecosystem where companies like Exalogic and SAP can collaborate to deliver transformational value. Events like SAP NOW Dubai are essential in bringing this ecosystem together accelerating learning, fostering partnerships, and driving real-world impact across industries.”

The SAP NOW AI Tour provides a unique platform for attendees to network with thought leaders, discover the latest trends in AI, and explore tangible strategies for digital growth. Exalogic invites professionals across all sectors to join the conversation, explore the possibilities, and build meaningful connections that can fuel their transformation journey.