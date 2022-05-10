Developers or developer consortiums are invited to submit Expressions of Interest by the specified deadline

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, today invited developers or developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of a new Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Project to be located in the Ajban area of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Following the successful closings of Noor Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra Solar PV, Al Ajban Solar PV is the third world leading large scale utility solar PV project developed by EWEC.

The Al Ajban Solar PV project, a greenfield solar PV plant with power generation capacity of 1,500 MW (AC), is fundamentally important to the energy transition and sustainability strategy of Abu Dhabi, and will play a pivotal role in successfully achieving the sustainability and energy diversification objectives of UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative through the use of renewable and clean energy. It will generate enough electricity for approximately 160,000 homes across the UAE and, once commercially operational, it is expected to reduce Abu Dhabi’s CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million metric tons per year.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer of EWEC, said: “EWEC is at the forefront of developing world leading solar power projects. Our strategic investments in solar power have seen us develop Noor Abu Dhabi, the current world’s largest single-site solar power plant, and Al Dhafra Solar PV, which will be the new world’s largest single-site solar power plant once commercially operational. With Al Ajban Solar PV, which will be similar in size and capacity output to Al Dhafra Solar PV, Abu Dhabi and the UAE will have the three largest, world leading solar power plants, increasing the diversification of our energy production portfolio, and significantly advancing decarbonisation of the energy sector. We are delighted to invite expressions of interest from developer or developer consortiums for the Al Ajban Solar PV project.”

The project will involve the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant, and associated infrastructure. The successful developer or developer consortium will own up to 40 percent of the entity while the remaining equity will be held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government.

The developer will enter into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with EWEC, the single buyer of power and water capacity and output in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. The PPA will be structured as an energy purchase agreement whereby EWEC will pay only for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

EWEC invites developers or developer consortiums to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) by the deadline of 27 May 2022 at 12:00 noon Gulf Standard Time (GST) for the first stage of the tender process. Interested parties are requested to submit their EOI via electronic copy to: ajbanpv.project@ewec.ae

Following review of the EOIs, EWEC will issue the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) to proceed to the next stage. The RFQ will provide additional details regarding the project, pre-qualification criteria and the bidding process.

-Ends-

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) drives the planning, forecasting, purchase and supply of water and electricity in Abu Dhabi and beyond. EWEC performs its role as the sole procurer of water and electricity from independent producers, ensuring the short- and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information please visit www.ewec.ae.

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Jonathan Kearney

Communications Manager

communications@ewec.ae