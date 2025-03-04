Agreement marks a major step in Burjeel Holdings’ Carbon Neutrality Roadmap

Abu Dhabi, UAE – EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services for water and electricity across the UAE, and Burjeel Holdings PLC (“Burjeel” or “the Group”), a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the MENA region, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (SYMBOL: BURJEEL; ISIN: AEE01119B224), have entered into a strategic partnership to power 22 of Burjeel’s healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi with clean energy, verified through the provision of Clean Energy Certificates (CECs).

CECs, issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), are the only recognised instruments in Abu Dhabi to trace electricity from renewable and clean generation sources, allowing companies to verify the clean energy consumed, and lower their Scope 2 emissions. The pivotal agreement marks a key milestone in Burjeel Holdings’ carbon neutrality journey and underscores both organisations' commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation.

Francois Brice, Executive Director of Commercial & Fuel Management at EWEC, said: "We are pleased to support Burjeel Holdings in advancing its sustainability goals by using CECs issued by the DoE. By reducing the Scope 2 emissions of its medical facilities in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, Burjeel Holdings is taking a significant step towards incorporating clean energy into its businesses. This agreement reflects the growing commitment of key industries to reduce their carbon footprint and aligns with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC remains dedicated to enabling organisations across various sectors to access verified clean energy solutions, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in sustainable energy adoption.”

Omran Alkhoori, President - Business Development, and Member of the Board of Directors, Burjeel Holdings, said: “At Burjeel Holdings, sustainability is at the core of our mission to deliver world-class healthcare. This partnership with EWEC is a pivotal step in our journey toward carbon neutrality. By integrating clean energy into our operations, we are reinforcing our commitment to environmentally responsible healthcare while contributing to the UAE’s broader sustainability goals. Together with EWEC, we are proud to take this significant step toward building a healthier, greener tomorrow.”

EWEC is driving the adoption of the DoE’s CEC scheme, helping a range of organisations accelerate the decarbonisation of their operations. Issued in one-megawatt-hour units, CECs are tradable digital certificates that comply with the International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard Foundation (I-REC Standard) and prove ownership of the environmental and economic benefits derived from clean energy consumption.

As part of its Healthy Environment pillar, Burjeel Holdings has made bold commitments to reducing its environmental impact. The Group’s Carbon Neutrality Roadmap outlines key strategies, including integrating clean energy into its healthcare facilities operations, reducing Scope 2 emissions through renewable energy procurement, investing in energy efficiency, green infrastructure, and carbon offset programs, and a commitment to achieving full carbon neutrality across all operations by 2040. Burjeel Holdings' sustainability leadership has been recognized with an "AAA" Provisional MSCI ESG Rating, placing it among the top 6% of global healthcare leaders in ESG performance.

About Emirates Water and Electricity Company

EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company) is the sole procurer and supplier of water and electricity in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. EWEC drives the planning, forecasting, purchasing, and system despatch services of water and electricity. EWEC fulfils these vital responsibilities through the short-term and long-term balancing of bulk supply and demand for distribution companies and authorities in Abu Dhabi and other Emirates. EWEC is supporting the government of Abu Dhabi and the government of the UAE by enabling the reduction of cost whilst also providing the increased security of supply that comes from a cleaner, larger, and more integrated system.

EWEC is mandated to implement strategic initiatives that will achieve the 60 per cent clean energy target outlined in the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy's (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production in Abu Dhabi, in addition to enabling the achievement of UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, UAE Energy Strategy by 2050, and the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. EWEC is accelerating Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s energy transition by diversifying the country’s energy mix through developing and deploying renewable and clean energy as well as low-carbon intensive water desalination capacities. EWEC is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy. For more information, please visit www.ewec.ae.

For EWEC media enquiries, please contact: communications@ewec.ae

About Burjeel Holdings

Founded in 2007, Burjeel Holdings is a leading super-specialty healthcare provider in the UAE and Oman, with a growing presence in Saudi Arabia. Operating an integrated healthcare ecosystem across 100 assets, the Group ensures accessible, high-quality, and sustainable medical services. Burjeel Holdings’ brands include Burjeel, Medeor, LLH, Lifecare, PhysioTherabia, and Tajmeel. For more information, visit www.burjeelholdings.com.

