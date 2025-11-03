Sharjah-UAE - EVOTEQ, the digital transformation subsidiary of BEEAH Group, has entered a strategic partnership to level up the digital evolution of PublisHer, the global movement founded by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi to advance gender equality in publishing.

Under the agreement, EVOTEQ will design and develop a next-generation digital platform to enhance PublisHer’s ability to connect, empower and support women across the global publishing ecosystem. The collaboration was formalized in a Memorandum of Understanding signed at the Sharjah Publishers Conference.

The new platform will offer tailored learning tools, mentorship opportunities, and fingertip networking power, as well as a global directory of female publishing professionals. It will be a frictionless digital community for knowledge sharing, collaboration and professional growth.

PublisHer Founder H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “PublisHer’s great strength is the global community we have built – it’s a space that women in publishing called for and helped shape. A strong digital platform is essential to sustaining that community, and with EVOTEQ’s expertise we are creating the tools our members need to connect, learn and grow together. This collaboration will help PublisHer do more, reach further and empower more women to rise into leadership roles across the publishing world, no matter where they are.

H.E Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman at BEEAH, added: “EVOTEQ represents BEEAH’s commitment to advancing purpose-driven digital innovation. Through this partnership, we are proud to support PublisHer with a platform that enables collaboration, inclusion, and opportunity for women in publishing worldwide.”

The EVOTEQ partnership will expand PublisHer’s influence as an advocacy and events movement by creating a connected ecosystem for women’s leadership, professional development and global collaboration, and by setting a new benchmark for digital empowerment in publishing.