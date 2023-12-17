New state-of-the-art center reinforces EVIQ's commitment to deploying best-in-class EV chargers across KSA.

Riyadh, KSA: EVIQ, the Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Company, a newly launched joint-venture between the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), today announced the opening of a research and development (R&D) facility in Riyadh that is a first-of-its-kind in the region.

The new facility will be used for testing a spectrum of chargers and software, to ensure the deployment of best-in-class equipment and related software, reinforcing EVIQ's commitment to quality, efficiency, and driving the evolution in the EV sector across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also give EV drivers in KSA the confidence that EVIQ chargers have been thoroughly tested to the highest quality and safety standard for operating in KSA.

Mohammad Bakr Gazzaz, CEO of EVIQ, said: "The launch of our R&D facility is a testament to our commitment to quality and sustainable development of the Kingdom’s EV infrastructure. Our state-of-the-art facility ensures that EVIQ remains at the cutting-edge of EV charging solution development, bringing users the optimal charging experience, and ensuring every EV driver in KSA has access to reliable and efficient charging solutions.”

“This facility is a cornerstone in our strategy to support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. By focusing on top-quality charger deployment and ensuring compatibility with a range of EVs, we are paving the way for the growth of a sustainable and advanced EV ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, further supporting the wider KSA objectives” he added.

The new R&D facility plays a crucial role in EVIQ's mission to deliver the highest quality EV charging solutions, by thoroughly testing various types of chargers. This facility is not just a testament to EVIQ's commitment to innovation, but it’s also a significant step in enhancing charger efficiency, reliability, and compatibility. It serves as a hub for developing the expertise and knowledge in charger technology that will support the evolving needs of the Electric Vehicle market in KSA.

In alignment with Saudi Arabia's sustainability goals, EVIQ is on track to deploy 5,000 chargers across 1,000 strategic locations by 2030. This ambitious plan highlights EVIQ's dedication to catalyzing the EV ecosystem in KSA, heralding a new era of sustainable mobility.