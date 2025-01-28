Dubai: Today, evian proudly announces its partnership with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, bringing its premium water to the court and ensuring players and fans stay hydrated at one of the UAE's most anticipated sporting events.

This partnership reinforces evian's legacy of prestigious sponsorships with the world's top tennis tournaments, including its role as the Official Water of Wimbledon since 2008 and the US Open for over three decades. By teaming up with the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, evian continues to champion the ethos of living young, revitalizing the body and mind of tennis champions and enthusiasts both on and off the court.

Dawid Borowiec, Global Brand Director, evian, said: “evian has a proud history of prestigious sponsorships with the world’s leading tennis tournaments, and we are thrilled to support the iconic Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. We can’t wait to work together to continue our heritage of supporting the sport, while highlighting the importance of hydration and wellbeing, whether on or off the court.”

Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director of Dubai Duty Free and Chairman of the tournament Organising Committee, said: “Since its inception in 1993, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has been synonymous with strength, resilience and sportsmanship. Year after year, it has promoted Dubai as a sporting destination, attracting fans from around the world. This year, we are delighted to partner with Evian to celebrate the spirit of tennis and bring some of the most talented athletes face-to-face on the court.”

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships has a long history of welcoming some of the top players in the game and is expected to host some of the biggest names in tennis, including evian’s global ambassadors, Emma Raducanu and Arthur Fils, who stay hydrated with evian as part of their daily wellbeing habits. As part of the partnership, evian will organize exclusive events during the tournament inviting its ambassadors and fans for Live Young experiences.

During the tournament period, evian will unveil a new tennis-inspired, limited-edition bottle that will be available exclusively in the UAE, starting from February 2025, across all retailers such as Carrefour, Spinneys, Amazon etc. This special edition celebrates evian’s unique heritage of the pristine French Alps, where evian’s mountain-made natural mineral water is sourced through 15 years of natural filtration through Alpine glacial rocks.

The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will be staged from Sunday 16th February to Saturday 1st March.

