Adding Investment Education to its robust portfolio of services; Evest, the region’s leading online trading firm, has released a 10-episode series on financial literacy. Aptly titled ‘1-0’, every episode has been strategically produced to focus on the niche aspects of wealth management and empower investors with financial literacy. The event was held at Paramount Bay Hotel with invitees and media in attendance.

Speaking at the launch, Ali Hasan, CEO of Evest, said; “We are aware of the challenges faced by traders in the complex financial market environment and decided to present this series as part of our commitment to provide safe and productive trading experiences. We look forward to providing rich and informative content that helps traders understand potential risks and make informed decisions ".

Aimed at clarifying misconceptions and enlightening individuals seeking in-depth knowledge on financial literacy and wealth creation; the series has been carefully classified into various topics by in-house finance experts. With trading on digital platforms experiencing an upward trend and financial inclusion becoming a need for many; Evest forayed into financial literacy to raise awareness on diverse topics. The idea of creating and managing investments in a volatile market can be daunting and demands sufficient knowledge and clarity along with the latest knowledge and safe technology. Knowing that trading can be fraught with risks and challenges, Evest strategized ‘1-0’ contributing to the education of traders and those interested in testing the waters of wealth creation and management.

By exploring trader experiences, highlighting challenges, and imparting knowledge on the crucial aspects of financial markets; Evest continues to remain committed to enhancing awareness of potential risks while providing a safe trading environment. Each episode delves into specific topics such as market volatility, understanding of influencing economic factors, data analysis, and other related matters. With their latest initiative, Evest reiterates that advanced trading technology supported by education and guidance can ensure an effective and safe trading experience for everyone.