DUBAI, UAE: Everdome has once again shown its commitment to excellence and leadership in building the most realistic metaverse after it earned the Metaverse Innovation Award.

Everdome was given the award during a gala awards ceremony organized by Future Innovation Summit 2022 under the patronage of HH Sheikh Saqer Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi.

The Future Innovation Summit 2022 took place from 11 to 12 May 2022, bringing together the world’s leading companies, startups and game-changers to showcase their portfolios across Space, Metaverse and sustainability domains. The summit was followed by a gala and award night ceremony held at Meydan Hotel, which welcomed a high-profile crowd of industry heavyweights and key decision makers spanning the space, metaverse, environment and government sectors.

During the two-day event, Łukasz Alwast, Everdome's Metaverse World-building Director participated in a panel discussion titled ‘The Perspective of Mars Colonization’ with George Salazar, Human Computing Interface Technical Discipline Lead at NASA. Łukasz also presented the keynote: ‘The World of Everdome: A Martian outpost in the Metaverse’, where he showcased Everdome’s conceptual and scientific approach to creating an exciting Martian settlement in the Metaverse.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a fully immersive web experience - pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

Everdome's Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel, through to landing and settling on Mars.

About Everdome

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

