DUBAI: Everdome, the most hyper-realistic metaverse, is giving investors the unique opportunity to own a piece of Mars with land auction(s) set to begin on Monday, May 30, 2022. 12,000 plots of metaverse land, located throughout the Everdome ecosystem, will be available for purchase across eight weeks.

Set to launch in three phases throughout 2022, Everdome takes users on an immersive journey from Hatta in the UAE to colonize Mars. The platform leverages cutting-edge 3D scanning technology and Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 to deliver state-of-the-art photo-realistic graphics that will leave players wondering about the boundaries between gameplay and reality.

From late May, Everdome will offer 12,000 hexagonal plots of land for sale through auctions held over eight weeks. Each auction will feature 1,500 plots and will run for 1 week, located in game areas across Everdome’s 6 unique districts.

Rob Gryn, CEO and Founder of Everdome and Metahero, said: "Society's shift towards a more connected way of living was accelerated due to pandemic restrictions. This paved the way for the metaverse, which is free from the restrictions and limitations of everyday life, to grow at an immense rate. The future is in the metaverse, now more than ever before; people want their real-world experiences available at the press of a button, which is exactly what the metaverse offers. From sales and marketing to hospitality, education, and everything in between, the metaverse is the solution to delivering premium experiences."

Purchasing a plot of land within Everdome will give owners the right to develop it as they see fit, with the opportunity to generate revenue or even re-sell in the future. The everdome team is fully equipped and staffed to design, architect, and develop partner and individual lands as the settlement grows.

"The possibilities are endless," added Gryn. "In the metaverse, the only limits are our imagination."

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Everdome will deliver a fully immersive web experience - pulling on the talents and vision of renowned concept artists, game creators, 3D designers, Hollywood VFX specialists, urban planning professionals, a development team that has been delivering graphics and effects for more than a decade, and a marketing team that has already found bounds of success in numerous industries.

Everdome's Phase 1 includes the pre-launch phase, set in Hatta, during which users can explore the launch room and learn more about space exploration and the journey to come. Phases 2 and 3 continue the Everdome journey, from mission launch and life aboard the vessel, through to landing and settling on Mars.

To learn more about the land sales, visit https://map.everdome.io

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

