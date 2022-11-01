Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is set to unveil its revolutionary EVlink Smart Charger for the first time in Saudi Arabia and the region at this year’s EV Auto Show in Riyadh, the leading exhibition promoting electric mobility where Schneider Electric is participating alongside its strategic partner, the Abunayyan Trading Corporation (ATC), one of the most trusted names in the energy and water space in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf.

With Saudi Arabia making significant strides in the electric vehicles (EV) space and seeking to manufacture and export more than 150,000 electric cars by 2026, Schneider Electric’s EVLink Smart Charger will be on display at the exhibition to highlight the benefits of managing heavy EV energy load and prioritize renewable energy sources.

Through a host of innovative solutions, Schneider Electric is responding to an uptake in EV chargers, with a view to help customers make more sustainable lifestyle choices to reduce their carbon emissions.

Commenting on its participation at the EV Auto Show, Mohamed Shaheen, Cluster President, KSA and Yemen, Schneider Electric, said: “EVs have the potential to revolutionize the transport sector; Saudi Arabia has already set ambitions to become a major regional and global manufacturing base for the next generation of electric vehicles. Building on the momentum witnessed in 2021 for EV sales globally, Saudi Arabia, with a growing choice of new electric car brands, is expected to witness corresponding growth in the future, underpinned by the government’s dedicated focus on the sector.”

Throughout the event, Schneider Electric will highlight its portfolio of EVlink chargers, including its latest EVlink Smart Wallbox charging stations, which work to increase energy efficiency while optimizing electrical costs with smart features that provide added convenience and an enhanced charging experience for both the station owners and drivers. The company will also demonstrate its EcoStruxure for eMobility solution, an innovative and comprehensive solution for an efficient EV charging experience, which goes beyond the charging station and availability of safe and reliable EV chargers.

The end-to-end smart EV solutions connect the entire EV ecosystem to achieve a resilient, affordable, efficient, and sustainable EV charging experience for public and private owners or operators, and individual EV drivers. Schneider Electric works to provide suitable eMobility strategies for its customers and partners, setting the path for the efficient planning and execution of projects.

These solutions highlight the company’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions that contribute towards Saudi Arabia’s goal of leveraging EV to realise its Vision 2030 target to transition towards clean technology and sustainable energy sources.

“Sustainability and electric vehicles are among the fastest growing segments in Saudi Arabia. Through our partnership with Schneider Electric, we are combining synergies to tap into the growing demand for integrated electric vehicle charging networks in the Kingdom,” said Azzam Almudaiheem, Abunayyan Trading President at Abunayyan Trading Corporation.

Found in 1953, Abunayyan Trading Corporation is one of the longest-active companies in the power and water business in Saudi Arabia, designing integrated solutions and supplying equipment and products across various sectors.

