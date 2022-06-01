Training provider and hazardous area operations expert EUTEX’ training centre in Abu Dhabi has been approved to deliver CompEx training and assessments. The centre will service the United Arab Emirates, becoming the company’s sixth licensed training location worldwide.

The CompEx scheme is the recognised global solution for validating the competency of staff working in all industries with potentially explosive atmospheres. The scheme, which is utilised by all the major operators and has been an industry benchmark for the past 30 years, aims to support and promote workplace safety by certifying personnel competency to the widely accepted IEC 60079 international standard.

EUTEX has a long-standing relationship with CompEx, with the company’s training centres in USA, India, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar having been approved CompEx training providers for the past decade.

The Houston headquartered company offers many of the CompEx modules, covering a variety of topics including installation and inspection of electrical, mechanical and instrumentation equipment. The available modules include competency assessment for technicians (operatives), engineers (designers), and managers responsible for overall compliance (responsible persons).

Fraser Heggie, CTO of EUTEX and ultimately responsible for CompEx training, commented: “EUTEX’s aim is to offer the worldwide energy industry an integrated and boundary pushing approach to working safely in potentially explosive environments. Our Abu Dhabi centre becoming an approved CompEx training provider is a testament to the quality of our training and the extensive knowledge and competency of our staff and will help us better support our clients in the Middle East.

"We strive to provide solutions that allow safe operations in potentially explosive atmospheres and being recognised as a leading CompEx training provider internationally is a great accolade. Our clients can expect the same responsiveness and problem-solving approach that are the staples of our business but will now also benefit from new locations with globally recognised, structured training.”

Huw Bement, director at CompEx added: “This new EUTEX training centre is a great addition to our existing network. The company’s track record and ability to adapt to client requirements in multiple locations is a testament to its ongoing commitment to supporting safe operation in hazardous areas.”

Providing a range of online and on-site training options to a variety of electrical personnel, from technicians to engineers and asset managers, EUTEX offers not only industry-leading, technical expertise but a wealth of knowledge on the best methods and procedures used to train and assess the industrial sector.

The company formed from the merger of EUTEX International and ATEC earlier this year to the leading electrical supplier of hazardous area products and services around the globe.

About EUTEX International

EUTEX International is the leading electrical supplier of hazardous area products and services around the globe!

EUTEX is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company that provides electrical products including cables, glands, and accessories. The company holds IECEx service facility status which allows our staff to provide hazardous area inspection and maintenance services along with staff training and assembly certification to ensure safe operations in potentially explosive environments.

The company was founded and headquartered in Houston, TX in 1998. With its objective of ZERO incidents and consistently working towards a safer work environment, EUTEX has built an extensive global footprint, including registered offices and training centres in Australia, Canada, India, Myanmar, Scotland, Singapore, Thailand, and United Arab Emirates.

More information here: http://www.eutexinternational.com

About CompEx

CompEx is the international scheme to validate the competency and certification of personnel working in explosive atmospheres. CompEx has now provided training and assessment for over 25 years in a range of industrial sectors including oil and gas, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food manufacturing, and utilities through a network of independent training and assessment centres.

CompEx Certification Limited is part of the JTL Group, the leading work-based learner provider in England and Wales.

For more information please visit https://compex.org.uk/