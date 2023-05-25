Dubai. Eurovent Middle East announces that Honeywell has become the latest addition to a growing group of industry players that are coming together to support in the transition to more sustainable technologies in the Middle East. This signifies the growing importance of collaboration among industry organisations to promote progress.

Mr Tariq Al Ghussein, President of Eurovent Middle East, welcomes Honeywell: “With Honeywell, another big name in the industry is joining our efforts to provide an organised and coordinated approach to the region’s challenges in our sector. Building management is one of the key elements in energy efficient building operations and the discussions during our congress last year showed that the region needs to speed up the transition towards lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants. For both areas, Honeywell will be an excellent addition to our joint competence as an organisation.”

Honeywell has more than 100 years of experience innovating. The company delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Honeywell’s technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable.

“As the Middle East places an increased focus on sustainability, Honeywell’s Solstice portfolio of low-GWP and more energy efficient HFO refrigerants, as well as building technologies that help create safe, efficient and productive facilities, are ready-now to help,” said George Bou Mitri, Vice President and General Manager, Middle East and North Africa, Honeywell Performance Materials & Technologies. “Joining an industry association like Eurovent Middle East allows Honeywell and other organisations to support the region’s environmental transformation.”

About Eurovent Middle East

Eurovent Middle East is the region's only Industry Association for Energy Efficiency, Indoor Air Quality and Cold Chain Solutions. Its participants constitute leading manufacturers, consultants and service providers of Indoor Climate (HVAC), Process Cooling, Food Cold Chain, Industrial Ventilation, and Building Automation Technologies, as well as sector associations and industry initiatives active in these fields. By thinking ‘Beyond HVACR', contributing manufacturers fulfil the highest requirements in terms of product quality and sustainability. For more information, visit www.eurovent.me.