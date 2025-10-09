Rome, Italy: European Football Clubs (EFC) has launched its new identity at its 32nd General Assembly in Rome, as part of its ongoing strategy to ensure clubs and their interests are at the heart of football. Formerly known as European Club Association (ECA), EFC launches with more than 800 members across 55 nations as one unified voice of clubs, with the new name more clearly embodying and communicating who the organisation represents and what it stands for.

EFC brings together men’s and women’s clubs of all sizes from across the continent — with the mission of helping every member club grow and develop, while ensuring that, collectively, clubs are central to decision-making on the regional and global football stages.

The rebrand of the organisation reflects an incredible transformation already underway. In the past two years alone, EFC has:

More than tripled its membership to over 800 clubs including 139 women’s clubs, having modernised its governance to open its membership like never before and ensure a stronger voice for members of all sizes.

Played a leading role in enhancing competition formats to increase the number of clubs given the opportunity to play European and international club football across the men’s and women’s game, while also improving the format of the competitions, to widespread fan and stakeholder approval.

Reinforced long-term strategic partnerships with UEFA and FIFA, to ensure clubs’ voices are influencing the direction of club football globally, driving significant revenue growth for all clubs in Europe and worldwide, while also securing record funds for clubs for releasing players for national team football.

Delivered on its commitment to all clubs, in partnership with UEFA, by guaranteeing over €440 million annually in solidarity funding for clubs not participating in European competitions, together with $250 million solidarity for the recent FIFA Club World Cup.

Launched a central Membership department providing benefits and services 24/7 for our members, solving real issues that clubs of every size face spanning legal, financial, commercial, digital, scouting and much more.

Additionally, EFC has ensured clubs have a genuine influence in the future of the tournaments in which they participate. In a landmark move, which is unprecedented in world football, in 2025 EFC and UEFA launched the joint venture, UC3, which establishes clubs as equal partners in shaping the commercial future of men’s and women’s European club competitions, with a similar joint venture partnership being put in place with FIFA.

Speaking at the EFC launch event, attended by hundreds of clubs, stakeholders and legends of the game in Rome on the eve of the organisation’s General Assembly, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, Chairman of EFC, said: “The launch of EFC is a milestone moment in our great institution’s evolution and modernisation. We have placed football and ‘football clubs’ in the middle of everything we do, to communicate more clearly who we are, and also what we stand for. However, this is also so much more than a rebrand — it shows we are always thinking differently and pushing boundaries to be even better.

“Most importantly, it is a declaration that football is at the heart of everything we do, and that clubs are at the heart of everything we represent. Our name finally matches our purpose, and our purpose matches our name — we will never stop working for the collective interests of all our members, and the development of club football as a whole.”

The EFC General Assembly in Rome this week will bring together hundreds of leaders from clubs and the wider sport to discuss the future of football. It will include speaking sessions from legends of the game, including Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Lucy Bronze and Sara Gama, and a live episode of The Overlap — the hugely popular football show hosted by Gary Neville, Jill Scott, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Roy Keane.

The event will also include the launch of the EFC Women’s Network, hosted in partnership with Women in Football, and a range of forums for clubs, players and officials to discuss the opportunities and challenges impacting the future of the game, including a session with the leading fan community platform in world sport, Fanatics.

Looking ahead, EFC is committed to continue working proactively with UEFA, FIFA and other global stakeholders to ensure that the voice of clubs is central to shaping football’s future.

About European Football Clubs (EFC)

We are the single unified voice of all European football clubs. With over 800 member clubs — men’s and women’s, of all shapes and sizes — from 55 countries and territories across Europe, our goal is to promote and protect the interests of our members and ensure the stability and growth of European club football.

Since our formation in 2008, we have prioritised improving access to European and international competitions for clubs and creating opportunities for them to thrive. At the heart of what we do are the principles of the football pyramid — to ensure revenues, benefits and development opportunities are shared fairly by all clubs and their communities — and unity, so that the interests of clubs are reflected in how the game is governed.

Through long-term strategic partnerships with UEFA and FIFA, we champion the interests of clubs on the regional and global stage. We promote sporting integrity and the development of men’s and women’s club competitions; deliver world-class events that bring clubs and industry leaders together; and provide benefits that support the growth of all our members, on and off the pitch. We also champion football as a force for good, with our EFC Foundation driving charitable programmes around the world to support the communities our clubs represent.

For more information about how we are working with hundreds of clubs to shape the future of football, visit www.efcfootball.com.