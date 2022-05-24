Manama, Bahrain: Euro Motors, the exclusive importer and distributor for luxury automotive manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has revealed the New Range Rover Sport.

Introducing a spectacular third generation luxury performance SUV, the Range Rover Sport is the most desirable, technologically advanced, and capable yet. It mixes an imposing road presence, with instinctive driving response, using the most advanced combination of chassis technologies ever fitted to a Land Rover.

The new Range Rover Sport is based on Land Rover’s advanced, flexible Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA-Flex), which provides the perfect foundations for superior dynamics and peerless refinement. Its line-up of powerful and efficient powertrains includes two six-cylinder extended range Electric Hybrid plug-ins, which provide a pure-electric driving range of up to 113km (70 miles) and CO2 emissions as low as 18g/km1.

The new 530PS V8 Twin Turbo provides sports car performance, with 0-100km/h in as little as 4.5 seconds (0-60mph in 4.3 seconds) when Dynamic Launch is engaged. Customers can also choose from powerful and efficient mild hybrid petrol and diesel Ingenium engines, while pure-electric propulsion will be available in 2024, as Land Rover continues its electrification journey.

Commenting on the New model, Andi Woolley, Jaguar Land Rover Assistant General Manager said: “On behalf of Euro Motors Jaguar Land Rover, I take great pleasure in announcing the exciting New Range Rover Sport revealed at our Euro Motors showroom. It is the most iconic SUV when it comes to luxury and performance. We aim to provide the most sophisticated SUV’s to our customers and invite them to enjoy our test drive experience.”

New Range Rover Sport’s reductive design extends to its all-new interior. Featuring a new cockpit-like interpretation of the trademark Range Rover Command Driving Position, the latest convenience and driver assistance technologies, and finest materials combine to ensure every drive is an experience to savour.

For more information, visit the Euro Motors showroom in Sitra, log on to jaguar-bahrain.com, landroverbahrain.com or call 17460460. For the latest news, follow Jaguar and Land Rover on Facebook at Euro Motors – Jaguar Bahrain and Euro Motors – Land Rover Bahrain, or on Instagram at @emjaguarbahrain and @emlandroverbahrain.

