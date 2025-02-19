As a multi-regulated, cross-continental digital investment platform with 55,000 users from 72 countries, Eureeca paves the way for more international investor participation in UAE IPOs

Eureeca to offer a simplified three-click investment process for international, regional and local investors for 2025 IPOs, including the highly anticipated Etihad Airways IPO

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Eureeca, a UAE-headquartered and multi-regulated digital investment platform, has cemented its reputation as a leading gateway for international investors looking to access high-profile UAE IPOs. Following the successful facilitation of investment in Lulu Group’s IPO, Eureeca will continue accelerating participation in the UAE's rapidly growing IPO landscape, which is predicted to be worth US$6 billion in 2025, including the much-anticipated Etihad Airways IPO expected in 2025.

The Lulu Group IPO raised gross proceeds of US$1.72 billion in 2024, with overwhelming demand leading to oversubscription by more than 25 times across all tranches. International and regional individual and institutional investors showed unprecedented interest via Eureeca, with 55% of the platforms’ total Lulu Group IPO subscriptions coming from international investors, spanning 14 countries and 25 nationalities.

Lulu Group also witnessed thousands of local subscribers across all subscription channels, including local banks and brokerage houses.

Sam Quawasmi, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Eureeca said: “Lulu Group’s IPO demonstrated the power of Eureeca’s technology in providing seamless and secure online access to high-growth opportunities in the region. We are committed to democratising investment access by offering a simplified, transparent, compliant and efficient process for international, regional and local investors to participate in UAE IPOs.”

Through a simplified three-click subscription process, international investors can use their mobile phones to view IPOs available for subscription on Eureeca and invest seamlessly; negating the need for paperwork and stamps at government entities to create a National Investor Number (NIN). Investors can subscribe using bank transfer or card payment.

When investors want to sell their shares, they can do so from three clicks via Eureeca’s platform, omitting the need for a trading account with a local broker, which isn’t required when selling via Eureeca.

The growing demand for UAE IPOs reflects the region’s economic diversification, robust capital markets, and increasing foreign investor interest. The IPO pipeline for 2025 remains strong, with key industry players including Etihad Airways, which has been widely reported in the media, Dubizzle, Five Holdings, and Alpha Data, potentially going public.

“Eureeca is well-positioned to capitalise on this momentum, leveraging its strong regulatory infrastructure and technology to enable international investor access into the UAE in a fully compliant manner. International customers, fans and employees of the anticipated Etihad Airways IPO can participate seamlessly and competently through Eureeca’s end-to-end solution, developed for international, regional and local investors,” Quawasmi added.

Eureeca is a multi-regulated, cross-continental digital investment platform with 55,000 users across 72 countries. The company's recent strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) offers direct access to IPOs on the ADX, with other markets and exchanges to follow.

Cementing Eureeca’s aspirations to build a mobile-friendly democratised digital investment bank, the app provides investors with IPO opportunities in multiple countries and the ability to make a portfolio of private growth companies and launch other asset classes in various geographies.

