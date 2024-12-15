Dubai, UAE – EurAsia Gulf hosted the inaugural edition of the EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards 2024 on December 12, 2024, in Dubai. The event celebrated the remarkable achievements and pioneering contributions of institutions and individuals across the Eurasia and Gulf regions, attended by diplomats, business leaders, and representatives from both regions.

The EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards aimed to honor exceptional accomplishments in business, innovation, culture, and community development. This reflects EurAsia Gulf's commitment to fostering collaboration, innovation, and progress between the two regions, highlighting shared values and ambitious visions.

In his opening address, Mr. Henrik Winther, Chairman of EurAsia Gulf, stated:

"The EurAsia Gulf Excellence Awards represents a celebration of the unity, resilience, and innovation that define our regions. We are delighted to honor these organizations and individuals who are shaping a brighter, more inclusive future through innovation and collaboration."

Commenting on the selection criteria, Mr. Victor Haruta, Chairman of the Jury, explained: "The criteria focused on recognizing winners for their tangible impact, innovation, and ability to inspire others. The jury was committed to celebrating those who set benchmarks for excellence and embody the spirit of collaboration and progress."

The ceremony recognized 13 outstanding institutions and five individuals whose achievements have set new standards in their respective fields. Honorees included Jordan Tourism Board, for the Tourism Revenue Growth Excellence Award, Plekhanov University, for the Education Business Development Excellence Award, Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), for the Innovation Excellence Award, Andersen, for the Tech Innovation Excellence Award, Marsa Village, for the Hospitality Excellence Award, Global Advocacy & Legal Council, for the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Award, Aviiss Healthcare, for the Healthcare UAE Market Consultancy Excellence Award, Empower Group – Abu Dhabi, for the Strategic Partnership Excellence Award, Advantage Plus (ADV+), for the Lifestyle, Wellness & Fitness Experience Membership Excellence Award, WeTel World UAE, for the AI Education Excellence Award, OMNES Media, for the Innovative Media Excellence Award, Maverick Business Academy London, for the Innovative in Business Education Excellence Award and Suma Gourmet - DXBBQ, for the Innovation for Hospitality Excellence Award.

In the individual awards category, H.E. Hussain Mohammed Al Mahmoudi was honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award for his pioneering contributions and inspirational leadership.

About EurAsia Gulf:

EurAsia Gulf is a leading platform dedicated to fostering economic, cultural, and social relationships between the Eurasia and Gulf regions. Through initiatives like the Excellence Awards, EurAsia Gulf aims to promote innovation, collaboration, and shared progress, uniting leaders and visionaries to build a sustainable and prosperous future.

For more information, please visit the EurAsia Gulf website: https://eurasiagulf.org/

