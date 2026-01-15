Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – BWT Alpine Formula One Team and eToro have today announced a partnership agreement for the eagerly anticipated, upcoming 2026 season, becoming the team’s exclusive trading and investment partner.

As both Formula One and retail investing continue to grow globally, the partnership brings together two brands united by a focus on innovation and community. eToro empowers more than 40 million registered users across 75 countries to trade, invest, learn and share. BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes at the highest level of motorsport, where preparation, precision and relentless improvement define success in a new regulation era of Formula One in 2026.

Built on shared values of innovation and community, the partnership will focus on engaging fans globally through content and experiences throughout the season.

Yoni Assia, Co-founder & CEO, eToro: “We are proud to partner with BWT Alpine Formula One Team ahead of the 2026 season. Formula One is driven by innovation and a relentless commitment to improvement, which strongly align with eToro’s mission to equip our users with the financial tools and education they need to meet their evolving investing goals. Together, we look forward to creating inspiring content and experiences for fans worldwide.”

Guy Martin, Global Marketing Director, BWT Alpine Formula One Team: “We are excited to welcome eToro as the exclusive trading and investment partner. Our partnership brings together two brands driven by performance, innovation and a shared ambition to challenge conventions both on the track and beyond. We are keen to bring fans closer to the sport than ever through innovative campaigns together with like-minded partners, such as eToro.”

eToro is the trading and investing platform that empowers you to invest, share and learn. We were founded in 2007 with the vision of a world where everyone can trade and invest in a simple and transparent way. Today we have over 40 million registered users from 75 countries. We believe there is power in shared knowledge and that we can become more successful by investing together. So we’ve created a collaborative investment community designed to provide you with the tools you need to grow your knowledge and wealth. On eToro, you can hold a range of traditional and innovative assets and choose how you invest: trade directly, invest in a portfolio, or copy other investors. You can visit our media centre here for our latest news.

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto under the leadership of Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times including the Drivers’ World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors’ World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team’s most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

